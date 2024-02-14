© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published February 14, 2024 at 4:11 PM EST

On today's Stateside, as members of the Michigan State community continue to mourn the three students who were killed in last year's mass shooting at the university, we heard from a professor about the continuous impact the shooting has had on his life. We covered the growing debate over the environmental impact of digesters, which take organic matter such as food waste and burn the gasses they emit to generate electricity. Then, as a part of Ann Arbor's bicentennial this year, a documentary has been made about the closing of the Jones School, which served west Ann Arbor, a majority-Black neighborhood at the time, before being closed by the Board of Education in 1965. We discussed this documentary and the history around the Jones School, now the Ann Arbor Community High School. To conclude today's show, we spoke with the alt-country band Frontier Ruckus about the details of their upcoming album, tales from touring and the music inspirations that informed this album.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, bilingual Latinx stories reporter for WKAR
  • Ellie Katz, environmental reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Izzy Ross, climate solutions reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Donald Harrison, lead producer and director at 7 Cylinders Studio
  • Omer Jean Winborn, former student of the Jones School; retired educator
  • David W. Jones, banjo player and vocals for Frontier Ruckus
  • Matthew Milia, lead vocals and multi-instrumentalist for Frontier Ruckus
  • Zachary Nichols, multi-instrumentalist for Frontier Ruckus
Tags
Stateside MSU ShootingMichigan State Universityclean energydigesterclean waterBlack History in MichiganAnn ArborClosed SchoolMichigan musicmusicians
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content