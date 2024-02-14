Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024

On today's Stateside, as members of the Michigan State community continue to mourn the three students who were killed in last year's mass shooting at the university, we heard from a professor about the continuous impact the shooting has had on his life. We covered the growing debate over the environmental impact of digesters, which take organic matter such as food waste and burn the gasses they emit to generate electricity. Then, as a part of Ann Arbor's bicentennial this year, a documentary has been made about the closing of the Jones School, which served west Ann Arbor, a majority-Black neighborhood at the time, before being closed by the Board of Education in 1965. We discussed this documentary and the history around the Jones School, now the Ann Arbor Community High School. To conclude today's show, we spoke with the alt-country band Frontier Ruckus about the details of their upcoming album, tales from touring and the music inspirations that informed this album.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

