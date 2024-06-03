Stateside: Friday, May 31, 2024

Former President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts this week. We talked about the reaction from Michigan's legislative leaders. And, a conversation with the author of a new political thriller set in an imagined Detroit of the future. Plus, as Michigan’s population falls, there’s one demographic that’s helping the state stem the tide: immigrants.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

