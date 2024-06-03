© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, May 31, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 3, 2024 at 9:49 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts this week. We talked about the reaction from Michigan's legislative leaders. And, a conversation with the author of a new political thriller set in an imagined Detroit of the future. Plus, as Michigan’s population falls, there’s one demographic that’s helping the state stem the tide: immigrants. 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, political director for Michigan Public
  • Nicholas Rombes, professor of English at the University of Detroit Mercy and author of the new book "The Rachel Condition"
  • Steve Tobocman, executive director, Global Detroit
  • Alaina Jackson, managing director, Global Detroit
