Stateside: Friday, May 31, 2024
Former President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts this week. We talked about the reaction from Michigan's legislative leaders. And, a conversation with the author of a new political thriller set in an imagined Detroit of the future. Plus, as Michigan’s population falls, there’s one demographic that’s helping the state stem the tide: immigrants.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Zoe Clark, political director for Michigan Public
- Nicholas Rombes, professor of English at the University of Detroit Mercy and author of the new book "The Rachel Condition"
- Steve Tobocman, executive director, Global Detroit
- Alaina Jackson, managing director, Global Detroit