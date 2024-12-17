Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024

Today, Michigan Public's Adam Yayha Rayes talked about stories from his parents about living in Syria, watching the war and aftermath while living in the United States, and his reaction to the news that Bashar al-Assad had fled.

Then, we listened to a conversation between Rayes and Basel Al-Yasin, vice president of the American Syrian Arab Cultural Association, about what it's like experiencing Syria's civil war from Michigan, whether he plans on visiting Syria and if Al-Yasin believes Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the current regime, will keep Syria safe and welcome for all.

Later, Sarah Atwood, reporter for the Lansing State Journal, explained the changes to Michigan State University's changes to their investment policy, which now includes a committee of students, staff and faculty to suggest investment changes, student's reactions and whether this makes a difference in the long run.

Plus, Interlochen Public Radio's Claire Keenan-Kurgan reported on a Benzie County non-profit that acts as a public emergency fund.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

