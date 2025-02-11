Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025

Today, we talked about the impacts of tariffs and trade policies on Detroit and Windsor with Sandy Baruah, president and chief executive officer at the Detroit Regional Chamber, and about political dynamics that make it hard for state Republicans to criticize President Donald Trump's actions and the regional relationship between Detroit and Windsor.

Then, Aaron Mondry, senior reporter at Outlier Media, discussed the effects of property speculation in Detroit, and how an out-of-state firm is using cryptocurrency to sell Detroit real estate around the globe and the legal implications.

Later, Don Moynihan, professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, explained what special government employees do, what the law says about eliminating government bureaus and if court orders alone have enough muscle to stop what's happening.

