Stateside: Thursday, March 20, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT

First, Whitney Gravelle, attorney and chairperson for the Bay Mills Indian Community, talked about the impact of Federal funding cuts on tribal members and communities, cuts to other programs that impact members and potential changes in federal and state partnerships for environmental involvement.

Then, Katie Urban, park interpreter for Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, discussed the contents of logbooks kept in hiking cabins since the 1940s, the sense of community they created and the differences between the different decades of content.

Later, Ari Sussman, whiskey maker at Consolidated Rye and Whiskey, and Eric Olson, Michigan State University associate professor and expert in plant genetics, explained how they are germinating shipwrecked seeds, their interest in shipwrecks and the history of Rosen rye.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Whitney Gravelle, attorney and chairperson for the Bay Mills Indian Community
  • Katie Urban, park interpreter at the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
  • Ari Sussman, whiskey maker at Consolidated Rye and Whiskey
  • Eric Olson, associate professor of wheat breeding and genetics at Michigan State University
