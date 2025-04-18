Stateside: Friday, April 18, 2025

In this episode of Stateside, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed explained why he is running for the open U.S. Senate seat in the 2026 election. Then, Michigan Pubic reporter Steve Carmody shared his emotional memories of covering the Oklahoma City bombing. The 30th anniversary of this domestic terrorist attack is Saturday, April 19th.

After that, we learned how federal budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Education are harming special needs students and their education.

Finally, we previewed the Detroit Pistons playoff matchup against the Knicks. The team has had a dramatic turn around from last season, when they set the NBA record for consecutive losses.

