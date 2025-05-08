Stateside: Thursday, May 8, 2025

The jury deliberating the fate of former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr informed a judge on Thursday morning that it will be unable to reach a verdict. Michelle Jokisch Polo, a producer for Stateside, and Dustin Dwyer, a reporter and producer for Michigan Public, shared updates on the Schurr trial.

In other news, Michigan has created a "wormhole" that brings a galaxy from far, far away to Detroit. The event, called Space Dive, offers visitors an immersive experience in a cantina located on a planet from the "Star Wars" universe. John Dunivant and Daniel Land co-creators of Space Dive, and Eric Heerspink, a vendor at the event, discussed the event and the community it brought together.

Lastly, the Detroit Opera is set to perform a modern opera, The Central Park Five. We spoke with Nataki Garrett, the director of this opera, about how the true story of five Black and Latino teenagers who were wrongfully accused and convicted is expressed through music.

