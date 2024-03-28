© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
University of Michigan Regents will not divest any holdings related to Israeli's war in Gaza

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published March 28, 2024 at 8:22 PM EDT
Student activists call on University of Michigan Regents to divest holdings from companies that help with Israel's war in Gaza.
Tracy Samilton
/
Michigan Public
Pro-Palestine student activists call on University of Michigan Regents to divest holdings from companies that help with Israel's war in Gaza.

Student activists protested outside the University of Michigan Regents' meeting Thursday, demanding that the university divest from companies that provide support for Israel's war in Gaza.

Salma Hamamy is president of the U of M chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. She said Israel's military actions have killed thousands of Palestinians in just the past few months.

"We will not stop until divestment is made," she told the crowd. "We refuse to be complicit in this genocide."

The International Court of Justice has found it's "plausible" that Israel's actions amount to genocide. Israel says it's acting in self-defense.

U of M Regents responded that their investments in companies that do business in Israel are a tiny fraction of the endowment's funds. And they reiterated their intention not to divest any holdings for political reasons.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton