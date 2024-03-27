John U. Bacon has high hopes for Dusty May, Kim Barnes Arico, and the Red Wings getting a wild card

Not a single team from Michigan got past the second round in this year’s March Madness men's and women’s college basketball tournaments. The University of Michigan men’s team made arguably the biggest news without even making the tournament. Hockey fans are on edge right now, and baseball is back later this week.

To sum up this transitional season of sports, Michigan Public sports commentator John U Bacon spoke with Michigan Public's Tyler Scott.

Tyler Scott: The University of Michigan welcomed Dusty May as their new head men’s basketball coach with a press conference Tuesday. May said his style of gameplay at Michigan will focus on free-flowing action and very few stoppages.

"Our goal is to be enjoyable to watch. We want to win championships but we also want to put fans in the seats and be easy on the eyes." Dusty May is the new head coach of Michigan Wolverines men's basketball.

John, what do you think of this choice by U of M?

John U. Bacon: I think, by and large, A+. He was probably the best candidate available this time around. And Warde Manuel and John Beilein, the former coach, and Charles Ramsey, May's former employer at Eastern Michigan University, all worked to get him to Ann Arbor. And it worked out very well. So this was very well executed.

TS: Not always do you hear a coach talk about wanting to be fun to watch in addition to winning. I'm sure Michigan basketball fans will appreciate that from the new coach.

JUB: Well, especially if you saw last season, Tyler. It was less fun to watch, let's say that.

TS: Revisiting March madness for a second… In the women’s bracket, the Michigan’s women's team lost in the first round. It's the first time that’s happened under head coach Kim Barnes Arico in several years. What lessons should Michigan take from the early knock out?

JUB: Well, it's hard to read too much into one single game, of course. And actually, it's the first time she's ever been knocked out in the first round, so she is that good, Kim Barnes Arico. But they lack the star power they've had in the past with, Kate Flaherty and of course, Naz Hillmon. Two big stars. So, they probably need an excellent star they don't have right now. Keep in mind, Kim Barnes Arico is by far the best women's coach Michigan has ever had, and that is not changing.

TS: The Spartans men's team lost their second-round game in the tournament. Expectations are high for legendary coach Tom Izzo, but it’s been a few years since MSU has gone deep. What needs to change?

JUB: That is true. Tom Izzo does hold the record for the most consecutive NCAA tournaments, beating the legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, so that speaks for itself. But what has changed the last few years when Michigan State has floated down slightly, to good instead of very good to excellent, is the transfer portal, as we call it in college sports. That is picking up players who are transferring from other schools. Izzo is not that fond of that policy, but others are, and it's kind of like free agency. Sooner or later he'll probably have to get on board.

Kentucky spent over 10x more on its men's basketball program than Oakland last year.



14-seed Oakland just upset 3-seed Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/1iSLOeQmmI — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 22, 2024

TS: Okay, so the biggest splash Michigan made in any March Madness bracket, men's or women's, was Oakland University this year. The big upset over Kentucky? The big star Jack Gohlke with all those three pointers was a show. Maybe the best thing Michigan had going on in the tournament this season, John?

JUB: I'm afraid so. But give Greg Kampe, their 40 year coach of the university, a ton of credit. And his players. That was David versus Goliath. And David won, and that was very reassuring.

TS: Let’s talk hockey. The Red Wings are certainly making it interesting. But after losing in overtime against the Capitals Tuesday night, what are their playoff chances looking like?

JUB: Well, according to some computer it's around 20% or so. But so what? They've got ten games left, all right? That's about one eighth of an 82 game season. That's plenty of hockey. Dylan Larkin, their star captain, is also back. That is very big. During their horrendous seven game losing streak, they averaged about five goals against. That is also really bad. And that has come way down, of course, including last night's overtime game. So they're playing much better hockey. Stick to it and I think their chances are still pretty decent.

TS: They're streaky with ten games left. I mean what do they have to focus on?

JUB: Defense. Defense. Defense. How's that? Which they're playing much better. Of course they lost 1-0 to Nashville. So I suppose, Tyler, you can say you have to score a goal or two along the way, but that's usually not the problem for this team.

TS: More points wins. Got it [Laughs].

JUB: [Laughs] You've grasped my lesson, Tyler. Thank you.

TS: The Detroit Tigers start their season in Chicago against the White Sox Thursday. The Home Opener at Comerica Park is next week. What should Tigers fans expect this year?

JUB: To hang on for hope as long as you can. That's my advice, Tigers fans.

TS: Oof, it's going to be a long 162 games again, perhaps?

JUB: It might be. It might be.

Editor's note: Quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.