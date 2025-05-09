John U. Bacon on Moore's likely suspension and Michigan's top concern in NCAA investigation

University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore is expected to serve a two-game suspension during the upcoming season. That’s according to multiple media reports this week.

The suspension is related to the NCAA investigation into the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan in 2023.

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to discuss that and other sports news.

Doug Tribou: Sherrone Moore is likely to miss weeks three and four of the season. I want to note here that news of the suspension was first reported by ESPN — and Michigan Public does not have independent confirmation.

The suspension would be issued by U of M, not the NCAA. Sherrone Moore was offensive coordinator at the time under Jim Harbaugh and Moore allegedly deleted a chain of 52 texts with Connor Stalions. Stalions is the staffer who was reportedly organizing a system to decode opponents’ signs.

With all of that in mind, what’s the undercurrent behind Michigan issuing a suspension before the NCAA takes any action?

John U. Bacon: Well, first of all, nice breakdown, and next time we'll get the puppets out to make sure everyone can follow this because it's getting rather ornate.

To review, everything you said is completely accurate. It should be noted that Sherrone Moore deleted all his texts in a panic move by a first-year coach, and that included 52 texts with him and Connor Stalions. They were able to restore all of those to the NCAA's satisfaction, but you still destroyed evidence, which is, as in the court of law, a problem, obviously.

So Michigan has proposed games three and four, not one and two, because one and two are Bryce Underwood's first starts. He's the new quarterback. And Oklahoma is the second game — at Oklahoma — a very tough one, and also Sherrone Moore's alma mater.

Basically, it's a plea bargain, and they hope that the NCAA bites to get this thing behind Michigan.

DT: Well, there's also more to the investigation. The NCAA sent an official notice of allegations to U of M last summer, and those include a mix of Level I violations — that's the most serious type — then the Level II violations, which are less serious, like the allegations about Moore and deleting the texts. What are the biggest concerns for the Michigan athletic department at this point?

JUB: There's only really one concern, and that is: how will the NCAA see the sign-stealing scandal? It's legal to steal signs from your opponent, but not by sending a person to [an opponent's] stadium when it's not game day with a cell phone, which is what Connor Stalions did. So there's your little precise rule there...

DT: So you can steal signs during the game, but scouting in person to steal signs was a prohibited act under the NCAA rules.

JUB: Watch this. You can steal signs in person during the game. You can steal signs electronically when you're not there by watching game film. You can't steal signs in person electronically before your game. Got it?

DT: [Laughs] Perfectly clear.

JUB: Thank you. [Laughs]

Michigan really has only one real concern with the NCAA and that is that they [could] force Michigan to vacate victories. In other words, give back wins, forfeit, which would cost Michigan a Big Ten title, [which was] its third in a row. It would cost Michigan its first NCAA national title since 1997. So that's the concern there.

The guess is that the NCAA will come below that — fines, [cutting] scholarships, things like that — but not actually taking away titles.

DT: John, before I let you go, the Tigers were the first team to 23 wins in the American League. So they've been hot pretty much from the start of the season so far. But 24-year-old outfielder Riley Greene was not. As of April 27, his batting average was .224. That's low for any non-baseball fans out there. Would it be fair to say that Mr. Greene's been warming up a bit since?

JUB: Yes, like a microwave. Let's see, in the last seven games [through Wednesday]. He's hitting almost .400, got a couple home runs, five RBI, etc., etc., etc. Look, if he kept that week up, he walks into the Hall of Fame.

He has been so impressive that now my nine-year-old kid has replaced his Miguel Cabrera Jersey with Riley Greene's jersey, so that's your measure right there.

DT: [Laughs] That is always a good sign. John, thanks a lot.

JUB: Doug, thank you.

Editor's notes: Some quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.