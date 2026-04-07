Ann Arbor fire department puts out scores of couch and dumpster fires after UM victory

It's a destructive and dangerous tradition, but the Ann Arbor fire department was ready for it.

Ann Arbor safety officials opened the Emergency Operations Center and staffed up in preparation for what they knew would come if the University of Michigan's men's basketball team won the national championship Monday night.

Fires.

Police scanners sounded like a game of whack-a-mole was taking place as at least 40 fires were reported and quickly put out. Most of the fires were couches, other furniture and dumpsters. A large pile of wood ready for a bonfire was doused before it was even lit.

The fire department returned to normal operations around 1:18 in the morning, but the smell of burning furniture lasted a while longer.