Michigan representative wants Congress to weigh in on Iran war, as a ceasefire appears shaky

A Michigan Democrat is among members of Congress saying they want to return early from their spring recess to address the war with Iran.

President Donald Trump, over the course of a single day, went from threatening Iran with “annihilation” to proclaiming that the battered Islamic Republic's leadership had presented a “workable” plan that led him to agree to a 14-day ceasefire that he hopes will pave the way to end the nearly six-week war.

But Mid-Michigan Democratic Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet said, despite the ceasefire, it’s time for Congress to get involved.

“When it is this serious, and we’re seeing that kind of chaos and language coming from the President, we need to be in our seats, exercising our authority and understanding what’s going on,” said McDonald Rivet.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far not responded to calls to bring Congress back into session before next week’s official end of the spring recess.

Even as the White House was celebrating the moment as a victory, the fragile ceasefire appeared in danger of falling apart as the U.S., Iran and Israel offered differing statements on Wednesday on what was included in the deal less than 24 hours after it was brokered.

Iran insisted that an end to the Israeli war in Lebanon was part of the ceasefire agreement with the U.S. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump said the truce did not cover Lebanon and the Israeli operations there continued.

The U.S., meanwhile, demanded that Iran make good on reopening the strait after the Islamic Republic closed the waterway in response to Israel's intensifying attacks against the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.