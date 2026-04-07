John U. Bacon: Michigan men used defense to cap off March Madness championship run

The Michigan Wolverines are the 2026 NCAA men's basketball national champions. U of M topped the Connecticut Huskies 69-63 in Indianapolis Monday night.

For fans who couldn't make the trip, the university held a watch party at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. After the final buzzer, the faithful were ready to celebrate.

"We're going to run the streets. We're going to go to Main Street. We're going to just have a great time, enjoy the night, and celebrate until dawn," said Mohammed El-Nayir.

U of M student Diala Ajaero had an exam scheduled Tuesday, but still turned out to watch the game.

"I had to skip studying because I knew tonight would be something we’d remember. The exam can wait."

Wolverines point guard Elliot Cadeau was named the most outstanding player for the tournament.

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to talk about the game and the road to Michigan's first national title since 1989.

Doug Tribou: John, Michigan had set a record by scoring 90 or more points in five consecutive games in one NCAA tournament. Then in the final against UConn, they scored just 69 but still found a way to win. What will you remember about this game?

John U. Bacon: Well, you got that one right. The first five games were basically blowouts. This was a dogfight from the start and it felt like, in the first half, this game was going to come down to the wire. And it did. That's not too surprising going against a great UConn team in the final. But just like you said, Michigan found a way to win. The 3-point shooting was abysmal, Doug. They had two 3-point shots. I might have gotten two.

DT: [Laughs] That's right. And that's a wild statistic. Michigan won and only made those two 3-pointers in the entire game. Connecticut had nine.

JUB: Yes, which is much more by the way. So that's a 21-point difference right there. But Michigan made almost 90% of their free throws and they played great team defense. That is not flashy or fancy basketball, but it is fundamentally great basketball. And they always find a way to win. One way one day, one way the next day.

Michigan set an NCAA record as the first team to score 90 or more points in five straight games in the same tournament. Then UConn held the Wolverines to 69 points in the title game.

DT: Yaxel Lendeborg — the Big Ten Player of the year, and a key factor for Michigan all season — was in the game despite a sprained knee and ankle. He suffered those injuries in the previous game on Saturday. Even with his mobility somewhat limited, he was the team's second leading scorer, had 13 points, and he gave them a key burst in the second half. How important has he been for the Wolverines in the tournament and throughout the season?

JUB: Well look, let's be clear, he's their best player and it's not all that close. Even at 80%, Yaxel was clearly better than his sub. That's why he's in the game. And if he's out, point blank Michigan loses. It's not just the points, it's his presence down low and his ability to draw UConn defenders. So that was a gutsy, gutsy, and vital performance.

DT: Let's talk some more about point guard Elliot Cadeau. He had a great game. 19 points. Just two assists, but also had two steals, and so much leadership on the floor. There's just a sense of control when he's handling the basketball and taking it to the hoop. What did you see in his performance?

JUB: Well, some quick math here, Doug. If the team scores 69 and one guy's got 19, that's important. But look, it's more important this game because with Yaxel unable to carry the team, as he often did, somebody had to pick up the slack. And it was Cadeau. He played with all the confidence that he lacked last year playing for North Carolina. So don't give up, kids. You never know.

Michigan is the first team in an NCAA national title game to start five players who all began their careers at other colleges.

DT: A lot has been made about the way head coach Dusty May and his staff constructed their roster. Some of the team's biggest stars this season are transfers. Cadeau, Lendeborg, Morez Johnson and the big man, 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara all came to Michigan through the transfer portal. Of course, there's also name, image and likeness money that's now involved across college sports to attract players to universities.

John, there are fans who love this. Many U of M fans this morning very happy about it. And there are fans who can't stand it. Your thoughts on a title built in part on transfers?

JUB: Well, as you said, some hate it. Some like it, including, I think a lot of very recent converts. But it's here to stay. It must be said, though, that only Yaxel Lendeborg was expected to have a big year for Michigan. The coach at UCLA had given up on Aday Mara. He was riding the bench there. The coach at North Carolina had given up on Elliot Cadeau. So you have to give them some credit here. Those guys are looking pretty good now, so it worked.

DT: UConn won the national championship in 2023 and again in 2024. They were trying for their third title under coach Dan Hurley. The Wolverines' coach, Dusty May, is in his second year at Michigan. He came in to replace former Michigan star player Juwan Howard, who had some ups and some downs during his five years as head coach. What have you noticed about May's leadership and coaching in his short time in Ann Arbor?

JUB: Steady Eddie. Mature beyond his years. He seems to know what to do in just about every situation on and off the court. And I'm still waiting for his first mistake.

But a bigger point, by the way, about the [student] celebration you [mentioned] earlier. I was part of the last one [as a U of M student], Doug. It was 37 years ago and apparently I was younger then. In the same weekend, the Grateful Dead, the Hash Bash, and the national title all at once. That was true insanity. I hope Michigan fans appreciate this because it only — apparently — happens once every 37 years, so don't waste it.

DT: [Laughs] Student-turned-commentator John U. Bacon, thank you very much.

JUB: Didn't see that coming 37 years ago! [Laughs]

Michigan Public's Zena Issa contributed to this story.

Editor's notes: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can listen to the full conversation near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.