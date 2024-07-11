Stateside Podcast: A Grand Rapids candidate for people, toes, and booty shorts
Hailey Lynch-Bastion is a non-binary candidate running for mayor of Grand Rapids, known for their playful, post-ironic approach to politics. They are a writer, musician, and philosophy enthusiast, with no prior experience in local government.
Despite their humorous campaign style, they are serious about addressing important issues like homelessness, food insecurity, and climate change. Lynch-Bastion's campaign combines humor and seriousness, aiming to create a space for levity amidst the anxiety of modern life.
