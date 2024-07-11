© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside Podcast: A Grand Rapids candidate for people, toes, and booty shorts

Michigan Public | By Zena Issa
Published July 11, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Grand Rapids City Hall and La Grande Vitesse.
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Radio
Grand Rapids City Hall

Hailey Lynch-Bastion is a non-binary candidate running for mayor of Grand Rapids, known for their playful, post-ironic approach to politics. They are a writer, musician, and philosophy enthusiast, with no prior experience in local government.

Despite their humorous campaign style, they are serious about addressing important issues like homelessness, food insecurity, and climate change. Lynch-Bastion's campaign combines humor and seriousness, aiming to create a space for levity amidst the anxiety of modern life.

You can read Dustin Dwyer's profile of Lynch-Bastion here.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Hailey Lynch-Bastion, candidate running for mayor of Grand Rapids.
