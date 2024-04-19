Jim Fouts, former Warren mayor, to run for state House

Warren's former four-term mayor, Jim Fouts, has a new job in mind.

That's after Fouts filed several unsuccessful lawsuits to try to remain mayor of Michigan's third-largest city, when he was blocked from the ballot due to term limits.

Now, the 81-year-old is running for state representative in the newly redrawn 14th District, as a Democrat. The district includes parts of Warren and Madison Heights.

Fouts, who previously ran for state House as a Republican, said the decision to run as a Democrat evolved over a period of years, in part due to concerns about global warming and the situation in Ukraine.

Fouts said he has been interested in public service since his first job as a teacher.

"I try to help people with their constituent problems and I think the same thing goes on a larger scale, people should know that they'll be able to call me and I'll try to solve the problem," he said.

Fouts will face incumbent Democrat Mike McFall in the August primary.

McFall questioned Fouts' party affiliation, saying, "there's no litmus test to file as a Democrat."

McFall, who is in his first term, said he has a strong record of helping workers in the state House and he believes voters will recognize that when they go to the polls in the primary.