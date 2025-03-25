Michigan Public Stateside Host April Baer to receive National Gracie Award

Michigan Public has been notified that April Baer, host of the station’s daily Stateside show, has been selected to receive a National Gracie Award as best local Public Media host (Radio - Non-Commercial Local). Established in 1975, the Gracie Awards are celebrating their 50th year of honoring excellence of women in media and are presented by The Alliance of Women in Media.

The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

Named after the late Gracie Allen, an influential comedian and businesswoman, the Gracies honor her legacy of challenging gender norms and inspiring women in the entertainment industry.

April Baer joined Michigan Public’s Stateside show in January 2020. Stateside covers a wide range of Michigan news and policy issues—as well as culture and lifestyle stories. Guests on the show include newsmakers, politicians, writers, artists, and cultural influencers.

Stateside airs weekdays from 3-4 pm on Michigan Public, with an encore broadcast each weekday evening from 8-9 pm. In addition to being heard across all of southern Michigan on Michigan Public, Stateside also airs in Traverse City and northwest Michigan on Interlochen Public Radio.

April Baer will receive her Gracie Award on June 18, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd in New York.