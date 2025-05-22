Michigan Public wins regional Murrow Awards

Michigan Public has been recognized with two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Large Market Radio category.

Edward R. Murrow Awards

The station won Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards in the News Documentary and Podcast categories. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

The winning News Documentary entry was “The Bird Connection: Change and decline in our world” reported and produced by Lester Graham and Rebecca Williams, and edited by Vincent Duffy. The feature examines why birds are losing their habitat, dying in large numbers from disease, and ingesting toxic chemicals. The documentary examined each of these environmental issues — and how it’s not just birds that are being affected. We share our world with birds. And what affects them, affects us.

The winning Podcast entry was “What the vote?” — a podcast looking at Gen Z's role in the pivotal 2024 election, as told by Gen-Z reporters. From reproductive rights to free speech to the war in Gaza, they dug deep into the issues that mattered to young people. This limited six-episode series was hosted and produced by Zena Issa, Adan Tomas Quan, Aaron Bush, Ethan Meyers, Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso, Kalloli Bhatt and the Stateside staff.

Michigan Public competes in Region 7 in the Large Market Radio category, which consists of public and commercial radio stations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

Regional winners of the Murrow Awards advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be decided in August. A complete list of the Region 7 2025 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards winners can be found here.