Win a Summer Picnic Pack from Michigan Public

MICHIGAN PUBLIC OFFICIAL DRAWING RULES

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase or contribution is necessary. There will be five drawings with one winner chosen from the previous day’s entries. Entries may be made by contributing at michiganpublic.org, or through an online valid donation link, or by calling 888-258-9866 to donate. All contributions made by Monthly Sustainers will also be automatically included in the Michigan Public Fund Drive Summer Picnic Pack drawing. You may also enter to win without needing to donate or contribute by completing this form or https://www.michiganpublic.org/drawing. All entry information collected for the purpose of these drawings will be used for these drawings and for no other purposes.

To be included, entries should be made through one of the above means between 7 a.m. ET and 11:59 p.m. each day, Saturday, June 21, 2025 through Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone 18 or older who is located in the United States, other than employees of Michigan Public or the immediate family or persons living in the same household of a Michigan Public employee, and who has a valid U.S. Driver’s License or other valid state photo identification card issued by a competent state agency may enter the Michigan Public Summer Picnic Pack Drawings.

PRIZES: There will be a daily drawing and there will be a total of 5 winners of the Michigan Public Summer Picnic Packs.

INCLUDED: Each Summer Picnic Pack includes a Carhartt backpack cooler, a $50 Zingerman’s Gift Card, a bag of Cherry Republic milk chocolate covered cherries, a variety twelve pack of Faygo, 2 - 8 oz, bags of Great Lakes Michigan made Potato Chips, an emergency battery operated radio and a pair of tickets to Frederick Meijer Garden in Grand Rapids. Tickets are good for admission through November 30, 2025.

PRIZE VALUE: Each Michigan Public Summer Picnic Pack is valued at approximately $250.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: One winning entry will be drawn each day Sunday, June 22, 2025 through Thursday, June 26, 2025 at approximately 10 am. Each day’s drawing will consist of the submissions from the previous days of the contest period beginning June 21, 2025 and will consist of cumulative entries throughout the contest period. The winner will be sent a notification via telephone or email the day of the drawing. If any winner cannot collect their prize or does not respond to the notification within 10 calendar days, the unawarded prize will go to the first back-up (or subsequent back-ups if the first back-up is not able to claim their prize) until the prize is finally awarded.

The chances of winning are dependent upon the number of entrants. The winners’ names will be kept on file at Michigan Public and will be available by writing to Michigan Public, Development Department, 535 W. William Street, Suite 110, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

GENERAL: By entering the Michigan Public Summer Fund Drive Drawing, entrants agree to these Official Rules and that Michigan Public, its agents, and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the drawing. The prize is nontransferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. There can be no substitutions for a prize. Taxes and expenses resulting from winning this prize are the responsibility of the winner. The winner must provide their social security number and may receive an IRS Form 1099 with the above-stated prize value by applicable law.

RESTRICTIONS: Restrictions may apply. Entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of Michigan Public concerning the administration of the drawing and the choice of winners. One entry per person. Multiple entries are not allowed and will not increase the chances of winning.