How to Apply:

To be considered, please submit a cover letter and resume as a single file with your online application here. In your cover letter, please:

· Link to at least two recent examples of your environmental reporting

· Explain what draws you to this role

· Share why you're interested in Michigan Public

· Describe how your experience equips you to lead this beat

Job Summary:

Michigan Public is looking for an ambitious, audience-savvy Senior Environment Reporter to lead our multiplatform coverage of Michigan's environmental issues. From climate change and water resources to pollution, forests, and farms, this role is about representing, shaping, and growing the public's connection to the natural world in ways that are resonant, joyful, urgent, and unforgettable.

Reporting to our News Director, this is a chance to be the voice and face of Michigan Public's environmental storytelling — through sharp investigative features, engaging video explainers, interviews, events, and our weekly environment newsletter. We want someone with a deep understanding of environmental policy and science, but also a love of nature, curiosity about our relationship with the land, and a passion for helping Michiganders understand, protect, and revel in the outdoors.

We're looking for someone with a clear, audience-centered voice and a strong sense of public radio tone — polished, accessible, and rooted in serving the public with clarity and integrity.

Michigan Public is a statewide network based in Ann Arbor, with additional bureaus in Detroit, Flint, and Grand Rapids. Work location will be based on proximity to one of these offices. This is primarily an onsite role, with some flexibility for work-related travel and hybrid arrangements. The salary range is $70,000 – $85,000 and includes a comprehensive benefits package.

Responsibilities:

· Serve as Michigan Public's lead environment journalist, covering policy, science, climate, conservation, agriculture, and the joy of being outdoors in Michigan.

· Create impactful content across platforms, including audio features, images, video, written stories, and live events.

· Be the voice and curator of our weekly environment newsletter, developing it into a must-read for environmental enthusiasts statewide.

· Use an enterprising approach to create content tailored for web, social, and subscription platforms, including quick-turn videos, explainers, and social storytelling.

· Deliver regular on-air conversations with our hosts, providing both expertise and personality.

· Represent Michigan Public at events, panels, and community engagements.

· Work closely with partner organizations like the Great Lakes News Collaborative and pitch stories for national distribution (e.g., NPR).

· Help us grow our audience for environmental coverage through new ideas, fresh framing, and community connection.

Required Qualifications:

· Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in journalism, science communication, environmental studies, or a related field.

· 5+ years of experience in professional journalism, with a strong background in environmental, science, or outdoors reporting.

· A portfolio that demonstrates journalistic excellence across platforms with examples of investigative work, and audience engagement.

· Passion for Michigan's diverse environment, people, and places, and a belief in public media's role in deepening public understanding and action.

· Experience in (or enthusiasm for learning) on-camera and on-mic presence.

· Collaborative spirit and a desire to mentor or support other reporters.

Additional Information

Benefits

Michigan Public is a service of the University of Michigan. In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and any eligible family members and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

· Generous time off

· A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting upon meeting eligibility requirements

· Many choices for health, dental, and vision insurance

· Life insurance

· Long-term disability coverage

· Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Modes of Work

Positions that are eligible for hybrid or mobile/remote work mode are at the discretion of the hiring department. Work agreements are reviewed annually at a minimum and are subject to change at any time, and for any reason, throughout the course of employment. Learn more about the work modes.

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

U-M EEO Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal employment opportunity employer.