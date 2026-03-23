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Current job and internship openings at Michigan Public.

Newsroom Summer Internship

Michigan Public
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:12 PM EDT
a woman with dark hair speaks into a microphone at a radio station studio

This internship involves assisting with reporting and production of Michigan Public's daily news product. The internship will require applicants to handle tasks involved in the everyday operation of a radio newsroom. The internships are writing intensive with duties including collecting and editing audio, writing news copy, attending press conferences, and producing content across multiple platforms.

The internship will provide instruction in the everyday operation of how a radio station newsroom operates. This is a great opportunity to get hands on experience for a career as a Broadcast/Multi-Media Journalist. Interest in a public broadcasting career is a plus.

Required Qualifications:

Applicants should have an interest in journalism, good writing skills, and ability to work under pressure. The applicants should also be able to commit to a full work day 20 hours of work per week.

EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity employer.

How To Apply:

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to Michigan Public News Director, Vincent Duffy at vduffy@umich.edu
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