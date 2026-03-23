Stateside Summer Internship

Michigan Public is looking for interns to help produce Stateside, the station's flagship current-events program.

Under editorial and technical guidance from Stateside producers and editors, interns will participate in daily pitching and interview preparation, field reporting, and production of audio stories for both broadcast and digital platforms. Interns will also work collaboratively with the digital department to help translate Stateside interviews into compelling content for web posts and social media.

In addition, interns across Michigan Public's programming departments will meet weekly throughout the summer for training sessions in journalistic best-practices, as well as audio and digital production. They will have the opportunity to learn a variety of skills from station staff, as well as develop relationships with other young journalists. In addition, interns from the Stateside will work collaboratively with interns in the digital department on a public media-focused project.

This is an opportunity to learn about media production, and to sharpen current skills. Stateside interns will develop insights into daily show production, gain real-world journalism experience in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment, and become familiar with how a public radio station in a major market operates.

Applicants should have an interest in Michigan news and culture. They should also have strong writing skills and be organized, self-motivated, and dependable. Knowledge of multimedia software is a plus.

This internship pays $15/hour. A 15-29 hour/week commitment during normal business hours is required.

Please submit a resume and cover letter to Laura Weber Davis (laurawd@umich.edu) and April Van Buren ( aprilmvb@umich.edu) with the subject line "Stateside Internship - Summer 2026)

EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity employer.

How To Apply: