How to Apply

A cover letter is required for consideration. Due to system constraints, please submit it as the first page of your resume in a single document. Your cover letter should be no more than one page and should:



Briefly explain your interest in the position

Describe how your background aligns with the required qualifications

Include a link to an audio sample of your current production work

Questions about the position may be directed to talent.acquisition@umich.edu.

You can apply through the University of Michigan job portal.

Job Summary

Michigan Public, NPR's largest member station in the state, is looking for a Production Coordinator. Reporting to the Program Director, you will oversee the creation, production, and scheduling of on-air content while also managing key broadcast operations functions including traffic and program log delivery. You're someone who thinks creatively about how a public media station sounds to its audience — and you bring fresh ideas about how to promote programming, build the station's brand, and reach new listeners. Within your first year, you'll grow into a trusted strategic partner to the Program Director — not just executing promotional plans but helping shape them. You're the kind of person others count on — organized, reliable, and energized by the pace of a working production environment.



Location: Onsite at our Ann Arbor studio

Onsite at our Ann Arbor studio Schedule: Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, with occasional nights and weekends to support critical operations

Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, with occasional nights and weekends to support critical operations Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 with a comprehensive benefits package

We welcome candidates from all backgrounds in audio and media production — if you're passionate about the craft of sound and dedicated to public media's mission, we encourage you to apply.

Responsibilities

Develops and executes promotional strategy in partnership with the Program Director, writing, producing, and scheduling promotional content for on-air

Serves as point person for the vendor that creates daily program logs, managing the traffic process and ensuring accurate, timely delivery

Serves all departments as "resident audio expert," including supporting teams with podcast production and other audio needs

Mentors and trains announcers for on-air shifts

Fills in for on-air live and recorded shifts when required

Plays a significant role in creating and producing fundraising content for periodic membership drives, including mentoring and coaching talent, training board operators and directors, and assisting in other tasks when necessary

Oversees on-air operations processes, including equipment workflows and the systems that move content from production to broadcast

Interacts closely with Corporate Underwriting staff to ensure program logs are compliant with Michigan Public and FCC standards; this may involve writing and editing underwriting copy

Responsible for FCC and internal compliance in underwriting messages

Other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications

Demonstrated proficiency in marketing, promotions, or audience-facing content creation

Demonstrated proficiency in writing and copy-editing

Experience in audio recording, editing, and mixing

Professional voice performance and narration capability sufficient to fill in for on-air shifts

Desired Qualifications

These qualifications are valued but not required. We encourage you to apply even if you don't meet all of them.

Connection to public media's mission and values

Familiarity with broadcast operations, traffic systems, or scheduling workflows

Experience with scheduling, editing, and radio replay systems such as Marketron, Adobe Audition, and ENCO Additional Information

New hires are typically hired into the lower portion of the salary range, enabling employee growth within the range over time. Actual placement in the range is based on job-related skills and experience, as evaluated throughout the interview process. A higher salary is possible for exceptionally qualified candidates.

Benefits

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family, and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

Generous time off (Vacation, Holidays, Season Days)

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Flexible Work Program

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.