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Lansing leaders talking to community about renaming Cesar Chavez Avenue

Michigan Public | By Lindsey Smith
Published March 31, 2026 at 4:28 AM EDT
Lansing City Hall
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

Lansing leaders are talking to the community about renaming Cesar Chavez Avenue.

That's after news broke earlier this month that the farm workers union leader sexually assaulted a fellow organizer when she was a child. Chavez died in 1993.

Lansing City Council member Deyanira Nevarez Martinez was raised in the farm worker movement. She says people fought for decades in Lansing to get the movement's leader recognized with the street name.

"But potentially we can look at other things that could still honor the the farm worker movement, Farm Worker Avenue, or Cosecha Avenue, or Harvest Avenue, something that's still about the movement because Cesar was not the movement, he was the symbol of the movement," Martinez said.

Martinez said it's been painful to reconcile the man she grew up to revere with the allegations against him.

The Latino community fought for decades to get the honorary name in place.
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Community cesar chavez
Lindsey Smith
Lindsey Smith is a Peabody Award-winning journalist. In 2023, she and the team were finalists for a Pulitzer Prize. She previously served as Michigan Public's Morning News Editor, Investigative Reporter and West Michigan Reporter.
See stories by Lindsey Smith
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