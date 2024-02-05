Southfield-based EV project to receive $60M federal grant

A Southfield-based electric vehicle project is receiving a $60 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The project — by the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium — will use the funds primarily for research and development of electric vehicle batteries, their charging components and other technologies to decarbonize vehicles, officials said.

The money comes from $131 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Energy for projects that will advance research and development of electric vehicle batteries and charging infrastructure.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is helping drive forward the innovation and research needed to provide clean, cheap and accessible transportation solutions for all Americans,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk in a statement.

Four other projects in Michigan will also receive part of the $131 million:



Western Michigan University will receive over $3.2 million for a project focused on improving charger inverter systems.

Ricardo Inc. in Van Buren Township will receive nearly $5 million for a project focused on improving charger inverter systems.

The University of Michigan will receive $1 million for a project focused on improving components used in EV manufacturing.

MAHLE Powertrain in Plymouth will receive nearly $3.5 million for a project focused on developing high-power, ultra-low emission, heavy-duty hydrogen engines.

Zachary Kolodin is the director of the Michigan Infrastructure Office. He said the investments are important for Michigan's future in the EV industry.

"This solidifies Michigan's position as the heart of innovation in the automotive industry. This investment, as well as the other Vehicle Technologies Office investments, help expand the domestic battery supply chain, help us secure energy independence, and spur economic opportunity by developing new technologies right here in Michigan," Kolodin said.