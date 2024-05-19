Detroit startup 'Airspace Link' aims to regulate drone traffic over Michigan cities

The skies are currently the Wild West when it comes to drones. Communities are often unaware of what drones are flying above their cities, and these drones are not operating in a deconfliction mode with other aircraft, including helicopters, airplanes, or even other drones.

This is where Detroit startup Airspace Link comes into play. They have coined the term "Google Maps of drones." Their digital ecosystem enables users to plan routes based on specific restrictions and requirements.

Rich Folley, Vice President of Marketing for Airspace Link, says it's important to create a digital infrastructure for safe and efficient drone flights over urban areas.

"As we start to move more and more of our logistics into the sky, it's important that we have essentially an air map that allows for safe travel for drones above our cities," Folley said.

Airspace Link provides real-time information on clearance, height restrictions, and restricted airspace. They ensure safe and compliant drone operations in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations.

With Detroit as the home base for Airspace Link, partnerships with key organizations like the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Central demonstrate the city's commitment to leading the way in drone innovation.

Drone technology has evolved beyond its recreational roots. Drones are now used in various industries for applications that save lives, according to Folley.

"One such use is by first responders, police, and fire departments. They're deploying drones to sites more quickly than vehicles, in some cases responding to 911 calls in real-time. Drones allow them to assess situations like fires or potential police calls to understand the extent of the issue," Folley said.

Drones are also used to protect people, such as in roof and utility inspections, tracking utility lines without requiring personnel to climb. They're also being creatively employed in food delivery and agriculture, inspecting crops and identifying invasive species early.

The collaborative efforts between public and private entities in Michigan are setting a precedent for drone technology adoption and regulation.

Companies like Airspace Link highlight the transformative potential of drone technology in shaping the future of aerial operations. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation, Michigan is poised to become a hub for drone technology advancements.

