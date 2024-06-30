Millions of Michiganders expected to hit the road this week to celebrate the holiday

Millions of Michiganders are expected to travel during the prolonged Fourth of July holiday period.

Nationally, AAA projects a record 60.6 million people will travel by car over Independence Day week – that’s an additional 2.8 million travelers compared to last year.

AAA-Michigan predicts 2.6 million Michiganders will travel more than fifty miles between now and next Sunday.

More than 2.3 million Michiganders are expected to drive to their destination, an increase of more than 100,000 from last Fourth of July.

The Auto Club says generally the best times to travel by car will be early morning. The worst times: between midday and early evening.

AAA recommends including entertainment for the kids, map out your route ahead of time and prepare for the unexpected, including packing an emergency kit with first-aid supplies, snacks and blankets.