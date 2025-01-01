© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Expert forecast for new U.S. car sales: Better even than last year despite threat of policy changes

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published January 1, 2025 at 8:04 PM EST
Car sales are expected to improve in 2025
Adobe stock
Car sales are expected to improve in 2025

Car market experts think new U.S car sales will increase in 2025, despite the possibility of policy changes that could affect the economy.

Jonathan Smoke, Chief Economist for Cox Automotive, said he expects continued strong consumer demand for new cars, even if immigration and fiscal policy changes from the incoming Trump administration risk reigniting inflation and driving up car loan rates.

Smoke said any changes won't happen quickly, and he thinks it's very unlikely President-elect Donald Trump will carry out his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, where so many car parts come from.

"It would be a radical disruption," Smoke said. "So it literally blows the mind and would completely freeze up the market if indeed tariffs were to be implemented."

Trump has also said he wants to eliminate the federal tax credit for electric vehicles.

Smoke said that possibility, plus the fear that other changes could raise interest rates, will "create urgency," among consumers to get new cars before anything worsens the economy.

2024 new car sales reached 15.8 million units; 2025 is likely to be about 2.7% better, according to the Cox Automotive forecast, for a total sales year for new vehicles of 16.3 million.
Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure U.S. car sales
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content
  • 26th Michigan Automotive Suppliers Symposium
    Prices increase on January 10th! Reserve Your Seat Today!

    The Michigan Automotive Suppliers Symposium is a yearly event bringing together industry leaders, business owners, senior management, and key decision-makers from all tiers of the automotive industry. This premier automotive supplier event provides the most up-to-date industry forecasts, latest issues, and trends, with opportunities to network and learn from others in the increasingly challenging and ever-changing industry of automotive.

    Title Sponsor: Plante Moran

    Sponsors: ArtiFlex, Bluewater Hayes, Chase Bank, S&P Global, Morrison Industrial Equipment, The Right Place, and Warner Norcross + Judd

    *Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact us to learn more!

  • ACG Detroit's Annual Automotive Update at Ford House
    ACG Detroit is gearing up for its annual Automotive Update at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House on September 10 from 4:30-7 p.m. Hosted in collaboration with the Society of Automotive Analysts, they'll have a lively conversation amongst a premier panel of experts including Steven Wybo, Senior Managing Director at Riveron, Mike Wall, Executive Director of Automotive Analysis at S&P Global and Laurie Harbour, Partner, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution at Wipfli, led by moderator Clay Vanderpool, Senior Vice President at PNC. In addition to predictions for the year ahead, panelists will cover the impact of EV pullbacks, excess manufacturing capacity, election outcomes and capital markets on the industry.

    Ticket prices are as follows—members: $115, non-members: $155. For more information and to register, visit https://www.acg.org/detroit/events/acg-detroit-automotive-update.