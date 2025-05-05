UAW rallying to pressure Stellantis to shift production to Michigan, US

The United Auto Workers union is rallying its members to demand Stellantis move production work to the U.S., and Michigan in particular.

The UAW held a rally in Trenton Monday and plans to hold another in Warren Tuesday.

Kevin Gotinsky, the UAW Stellantis department director, said the automaker should increase capacity at several Michigan plants.”

“We have to send a clear message to Stellantis, and that is to invest in us, not in your rich Wall Street shareholders,” said Gotinsky.

Last month, the UAW issued a white paper entitled “Unlocking the Potential of U.S. Auto Manufacturing Capacity.” In it, the union claims in 2024, the United States had the capacity to manufacture over 14.7 million vehicles at active, existing plants, but produced only 10.2 million, leaving 4.5 million units of unused capacity.

Stellantis did not respond to repeated requests for comment on this week’s union hall rallies.

Last week, a Stellantis official said the automaker may move production of some pickup trucks from a plant in Mexico to the U.S., in the wake of Trump administration tariffs.

