Developers dispute published report that financing for controversial Michigan data center project is "in limbo"

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published December 18, 2025 at 1:01 AM EST
U.S. Department of Energy

One of the companies involved in a controversial Data Center project near Ann Arbor is denying a published report that the project is facing financing challenges.  

The Financial Times is reporting the $10 billion data center project in Saline Township is “in limbo” after funding talks with the investment firm Blue Owl stalled over concerns with debt terms and potential delays.
 
“The private capital group has been the primary backer for Oracle’s largest data centre projects in the U.S., investing its own money and raising billions more in debt to build the facilities," the Financial Times reported. "Blue Owl typically sets up a special purpose vehicle, which owns the data centre and leases it to Oracle.”

Tech giants OpenAI and Oracle, and developer Related Digital, plan to start construction on the project in 2026. But local opposition and questions about the data center’s demand for electricity and water resources have arisen.

An Oracle spokesman said the Financial Times story was incorrect:

“Our development partner, Related Digital, selected the best equity partner from a competitive group of options, which in this instance was not Blue Owl. Final negotiations for their equity deal are moving forward on schedule and according to plan,” said Oracle spokesperson Michael Egbert, in a written statement to Michigan Public.

Related Digital insisted reports that Blue Owl has walked away from the project are “unequivocally false.”

“This project has the strong support of the Governor and is moving forward as planned. We have already begun pre-construction work on the site, in accordance with all local and state permitting processes. We expect full construction to begin in Q1 2026 and to deliver the project on schedule,” said Natalie Ravitz, Related Digital Spokesperson.

Michigan Public has not received a comment from Blue Owl.
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005.
Related Content
  • Data Center
    Computing facility for data storage, AI processing and more
  • A photo of an empty field. A tree stands on the left of the frame. A sign next to it advertises "available." The field beyond appears mowed and yellow, with wispy clouds above.
    Economy
    Behind the data center pushback in Michigan
    Dustin Dwyer
    Residents in several communities across the state have pushed back against AI data center proposals in recent months. Plans have been delayed, but may not be stopped.
  • FILE -A lone resident of Benton Harbor, Mich., walks across Britain Street Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, near the city's water tower in Benton Harbor. Federal auditors announced an investigation Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 of how the government has dealt with lead contamination of drinking water in Benton Harbor, an impoverished, mostly Black city in southwest Michigan. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
    Environment & Climate Change
    Are data centers a threat to the Great Lakes?
    Stephen Starr | Great Lakes Now
    One of the lowest income cities in Michigan has a proposed $3 billion data center as a potential lifeline — but environmentalists and locals warn of high costs to water, climate and community.
  • Politics & Government
    Mich. House adopts data center incentives
    Colin Jackson, Rick Pluta
    The state House adopted a bill Wednesday to offer big tax breaks to data centers. Supporters say it will help Michigan attract companies in the growing AI field.
