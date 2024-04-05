Will cloud coverage impact 2024's solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know

Now that the total solar eclipse of 2024 is just a weekend away, it's time to finalize those viewing plans. But first—the weather. Clouds would obscure the view of a total solar eclipse, but with the event getting close enough to accurately forecast the weather, it seems possible for clear skies.

Astronomer, artist, and night sky ambassador Dr. Tyler Nordgren spoke with Stateside about April 8's eclipse. Nordgren recommended to those looking to travel for the eclipse, and with the option of flexibility, to make that decision based on the weather forecast about three days before.

Nearby cities in the line of totality include Luna Pier, Michigan, Toledo and Cleveland, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana.

If you will be watching the eclipse, don’t forget your eye protection. Solar eclipse glasses are basically really dark sunglasses that will prevent any eye damage from looking directly at the eclipse.

It’s important to test your glasses before using them to view the eclipse, according to NASA Goddard.

Testing your glasses is as simple as putting them in front of a bright light and making sure that the light is very dim or hardly visible through the glasses.

Once you have your location and your glasses, get ready to sit back and experience the celestial event of a generation. Happy eclipsing!

Join us on Instagram on Monday, April 8, for a live takeover from digital news intern Beth Weiler, who will be traveling to Cleveland to document the event. On-air, NPR will be providing live coverage from 2 to 4 p.m., and you can hear it on your favorite Michigan Public dial, or streaming on michiganpublic.org and our app.