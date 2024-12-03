© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. will send Ukraine $725 million more in arms

By The Associated Press
Published December 3, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade improve their tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Oleg Petrasiuk
/
AP/Ukrainian 24 Mechanized brigade
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade improve their tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is preparing to send Ukraine an additional $725 million in military assistance, including counter-drone systems and munitions for its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which could indicate more of the longer-range missiles are headed to the battlefield.

It was unclear whether the munitions for the HIMARS are the coveted ATACMS — the Army Tactical Missile System — but Ukraine has been pressing for more of the longer-range missiles to strike additional targets inside Russia.

The package, announced Monday by the State Department, also includes more of the anti-personnel land mines that Ukraine is counting on to slow Russian and North Korean ground forces in Russia's Kursk region.

President Joe Biden has pledged to spend all of the military assistance funds Congress approved this year for Ukraine before the end of his administration on Jan. 20, which before Monday's announcement included about $7.1 billion in weapons that would be drawn from the Pentagon's stockpiles.

There is widespread speculation about what the new Trump administration will mean for Ukraine as the incoming president has promised to end the conflict. In a major shift, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled on Friday that an an offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv's control could end "the hot stage of the war."

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press