NPR Top Stories

The Maine Superior Court has sent back the secretary of state's decision to remove Donald Trump from the presidential primary ballot. The court says it's waiting on the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in.
Dozens of people were treated for hypothermia or frostbite at Saturday's wild-card game between the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.
Filterworld author Kyle Chayka examines the algorithms that dictate what we watch, read and listen to. He argues that machine-guided curation makes us docile consumers.
JetBlue, the nation's sixth-largest airline, sought to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion. The judge said "the consumers that rely on Spirit's unique, low-price model would likely be harmed."
In the past three months, 2 million Palestinians have been internally displaced by war. Some far-right Israeli officials want them to leave Gaza altogether — evoking the trauma of past displacement.
A nonprofit that supports defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is facing scrutiny over its political activity. "The IRS should investigate this case immediately," said one congressman.
Stephen McCauley's comic novel offers readers the gift of laughter as well as a more expansive image of what family can be. Book critic Maureen Corrigan says it was a perfect January read.
Data from the James Webb Space Telescope indicate that a galaxy known as GN-z11 has a supermassive black hole at its center — one that's far more massive than astronomers expected.
Soon after news of Kate's hospitalization was released, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III would undergo a "corrective procedure" next week for an enlarged prostate.
Smith rarely speaks with reporters about surviving a lethal injection execution in 2022. But he talked with NPR about Alabama's plans to try again, this time with a new method: nitrogen gas.