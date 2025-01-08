© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Public- Special Interest and Cultural Programming

Michigan Public
Published January 8, 2025 at 10:28 AM EST

Each Sunday morning on Michigan Public, world-renowned linguist Anne Curzan joins All Things Considered host Rebecca Kruth to explore the evolution of words in the English language. Prompted by listener inquiries, this engaging and entertaining program demystifies the origins of the words we use and how we’ve adapted those words to our modern way of communicating. This special fund-raising episode looks at modern slang, as well as the origins and usage of words and phrases like “bookworm”, “whether” and “real estate”.