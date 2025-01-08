Michigan Public- Special Interest and Cultural Programming

Each Sunday morning on Michigan Public, world-renowned linguist Anne Curzan joins All Things Considered host Rebecca Kruth to explore the evolution of words in the English language. Prompted by listener inquiries, this engaging and entertaining program demystifies the origins of the words we use and how we’ve adapted those words to our modern way of communicating. This special fund-raising episode looks at modern slang, as well as the origins and usage of words and phrases like “bookworm”, “whether” and “real estate”.