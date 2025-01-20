Ramaswamy leaves Trump's 'DOGE' cost-cutting commission

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is stepping back from President Trump's cost-cutting commission known as DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, leaving the effort led by billionaire Elon Musk.

Ramaswamy "intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again," transition spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement.

Copyright 2025 NPR