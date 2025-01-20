© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Ramaswamy leaves Trump's 'DOGE' cost-cutting commission

By NPR Washington Desk
Published January 20, 2025 at 7:36 PM EST
Vivek Ramaswamy arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
Vivek Ramaswamy arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is stepping back from President Trump's cost-cutting commission known as DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, leaving the effort led by billionaire Elon Musk.

Ramaswamy "intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again," transition spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement.

