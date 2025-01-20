© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Trump faces lawsuit over DOGE as he takes office

By Andrea Hsu
Published January 20, 2025 at 1:53 PM EST
Elon Musk arrives for the inauguration of President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.
Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Pool
/
Getty Images
Elon Musk arrives for the inauguration of President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

A new lawsuit filed against President Trump claims his Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, violates federal transparency rules.

The lawsuit was brought by Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, State Democracy Defenders Fund and the American Federation of Government Employees, a union representing some 800,000 government employees.

The plaintiffs claim that Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, is not in fact a government agency but a kind of advisory committee, tasked with recommending cuts to government agencies and programs.

The plaintiffs note that under the Federal Advisory Committee Act of 1972, such committees must have a "fair balance in viewpoints represented" and that the work must be made available for public inspection.

The lawsuit notes that DOGE's operations have been shrouded in secrecy and asks that it be blocked from operating until those requirements are met.

Through DOGE, Trump and Musk have promised drastic changes to the federal workforce and massive spending cuts of as much as $2 trillion.

Andrea Hsu
Andrea Hsu is NPR's labor and workplace correspondent.
