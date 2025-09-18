Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Sept. 19-21)

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre opens its 2025–26 season with a fresh staging of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Joshua Morgan. It will run September 19 – October 5, 2025, at the University of Michigan-Flint Theatre.



In the steamy streets of New Orleans, where the air hums with jazz and the scent of magnolias, faded Southern belle Blanche DuBois arrives unannounced at her sister Stella’s cramped apartment. Her delicate manners and crumbling illusions clash violently with the raw, animal world of Stella’s husband, Stanley Kowalski. As tensions simmer and desires erupt, reality and fantasy blur into a fever dream of power, lust and survival. Featuring some of the most famous lines in all of theatre history, including “Stella!” and “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers,” Flint Rep’s production will update Williams’ timeless masterpiece through the addition of original and arranged music by sound designer Katie Hopgood.



“The world of New Orleans is something we’re really leaning into for this production,” exclaims Nicole Samsel, Flint Rep Interim Artistic Director and Managing Director. “Music is such an integral part of that atmosphere, so it was important to really embrace that element for our Streetcar. This is a play that should be on everyone’s bucket list, and we can’t wait to give our audience the chance to discover (or revisit) this American classic.”



The 2025–26 Flint Repertory Theatre season will still deliver an exceptional line-up of productions, even as performances temporarily relocate to University of Michigan-Flint Theatre during the renovation of FIM Bower Theatre.



The cast features Sarab Kamoo as Blanche DuBois, Kevin O’Callaghan as Stanley Kowalski, June Schreiner as Stella, and Mike Labbadia as Mitch, and includes Nate Becker, Emir Garcia, Leslie Hull, Ash Moran, Bello Paolo Pizzimenti, Madelyn Porter, Toni Rae Salmi and Matthew Van Gessell.



A Streetcar Named Desire is directed by Joshua Morgan with scenic and lighting design by Mike Billings, costume design by Matt Snellgrove, sound design and original music by Katie Hopgood. It is stage-managed by Melissa A. Nathan.



Sarab Kamoo (Blanche Dubois) is excited to be back at Flint Rep, having last been seen there in Death of a Salesman. She also recently performed in the solo show, Baba, at Williamston Theater and English at Tipping Point Theater. Kamoo is a resident artist at The Purple Rose Theatre and was last seen there in What Springs Forth as well as playing Irene Adler in three original Sherlock Holmes plays. Other recent credits include Be Here Now and Heather Raffo’s one-woman show, 9 Parts of Desire. Kamoo also directed Arabic to English at Theater Nova. Select film credits: “Stone,” “Happiest Season,” “Rose for her Grave,” “Conviction” and TV episodes of “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD.” Kamoo is also a school social worker in the Rochester School District.



Kevin O’Callaghan (Stanley Kowalski) is an award-winning theatre maker. Flint Rep: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (Nick), Death of a Salesman (Happy) and the world premiere play ‘Rain on Fire (Chuck). O’Callaghan was also featured in three of Flint Rep’s New Works Festivals and is a champion of new plays. Regional: Rubin in The Dark at the Top of the Stairs (40th William Inge Theatre Festival, Kansas); Bernard in Boeing Boeing (Hope Rep); Mister/Ossifer in Passover (Theatre NOVA, Wilde Award); George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life (Tipping Point). NYC: Mad Dog Theatre Company (2012 NY Innovative Theatre Award), Tectonic Theatre Project, The Attic Theatre and Theatre East. O’Callaghan trained at Western Michigan University (BA) and Florida State University/Asolo Conservatory (MFA). He teaches acting and theatre appreciation at Mott Community College in Flint. Proudly union.



Joshua Morgan (Director) is an actor and director based in New York City. Before moving to NY, he founded and ran the first dual-city theater company that was based out of Washington DC and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which won the Helen Hayes for “outstanding emerging theater company” in its first year. Before that, he directed the first-ever children’s web series that was incorporated into student curriculum throughout the southeast. Some personal favorite projects he has helmed include the regional premieres of Andrew Hinderaker’s Suicide, Incorporated, Madhuri Shekar’s In Love and Warcraft (Helen Hayes Nomination for outstanding direction) and Toni Press-Coffman’s Touch. Proud UNCSA alum.



A Streetcar Named Desire will be performed at University of Michigan-Flint Theatre. Tickets are available at www.tickets.thefim.org, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.



Run time is 2 hours 40 minutes with a 10-minute intermission.



Production dates:

Fri, Sept 19 at 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Sat, Sept 20 at 7:30pm

Sun, Sept 21 at 2pm

Thurs, Sept 25 at 10am

Fri, Sept 26 at 7:30pm (College Night)

Sat, Sept 27 at 7:30pm

Sun, Sept 28 at 2pm (ASL Interpreted Performance)

Thurs, Oct 2 at 10am

Fri, Oct 3 at 7:30pm

Sat, Oct 4 at 7:30pm

Sun, Oct 5 at 2pm

