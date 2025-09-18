Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Sept. 19-21)

© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Are you looking for ways to soak up the last bits of summer weather this weekend? Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Frankenmuth Oktoberfest
9/18-9/21 | All Day
601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI'
Free

Michigan Apple Fest
9/19-9/20 | 5 p.m.
194 E Division Street, Sparta, MI
Free

Festival of Forks
9/19-9/20 | All Day
403 S. Superior Street, Albion, MI
Free

101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest
9/20 | 3 p.m.
33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI
Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Matt Kearney
9/19 | 8 p.m.
603 E. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Oktoberfest
9/19-9/20 | All Day
109 W. Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI
Free

Boho Fest
9/20-9/21 | 12 p.m.
984 E. Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI
$5

Michigan Folk School Folk Fest
9/20 | 10 a.m.
7734 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

Eastern Market After Dark
9/18 | 6 p.m.
2934 Russell Street, Detroit, MI
Free

Motor City Comedy Festival
9/17-9/21 | All Day
2301 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Romulus Pumpkin Festival
9/19-9/21 | All Day
11147 Hunt Street, Romulus MI
Free

Brazilian Day Street Festival
9/20 | 12 p.m.
4444 Vernor Highway, Detroit, MIFree

Grand Rapids

ArtPrize opening weekend
9/18-9/21 | All Day
Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Michigan Street Poutine Week
9/18-10/4 | All Day
740 Michigan Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Grand Rapids Film Festival
9/19-9/21 | All Day
740 Michigan Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI
$40

Retriever Fever
9/20 | 10 a.m.
2001 Monroe Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Kalamazoo

National Street Rods
9/19-9/20 | All Day
240 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$20

Canadiana Fest
9/20 | 4 p.m.
240 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

All-Star Stunt Dog Show
9/19-9/21 | 4 p.m.
8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI
$19.99

Writing in the Wild
9/20 | 10 a.m.
7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$125/members, $145/non-members

Lansing

BluesFest Michigan
9/17-9/20 | All Day
Turner Street, Lansing, MI
$11.37/day, $16.55/weekend

Hispanic Heritage Festival
9/18-9/21 | All Day
100 And 200 Block Sreet, Washington Square, Lansing, MI
Free

The Cracked Pot Studio Tour
9/20-9/21 | All Day
Greater Lansing Area
Free

Michigan Heritage Rodeo
9/20 | 7 p.m.
4301 Farm Lane, Lansing, MI
$30
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business. She also serves as the Co-President of MUSIC Matters, a non-profit music club on campus, and she has a love for music, public media, and giving back to her community!
Related Content
  • A Streetcar Named Desire
    FIM Flint Repertory Theatre opens its 2025–26 season with a fresh staging of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Joshua Morgan. It will run September 19 – October 5, 2025, at the University of Michigan-Flint Theatre.

    In the steamy streets of New Orleans, where the air hums with jazz and the scent of magnolias, faded Southern belle Blanche DuBois arrives unannounced at her sister Stella’s cramped apartment. Her delicate manners and crumbling illusions clash violently with the raw, animal world of Stella’s husband, Stanley Kowalski. As tensions simmer and desires erupt, reality and fantasy blur into a fever dream of power, lust and survival. Featuring some of the most famous lines in all of theatre history, including “Stella!” and “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers,” Flint Rep’s production will update Williams’ timeless masterpiece through the addition of original and arranged music by sound designer Katie Hopgood.

    “The world of New Orleans is something we’re really leaning into for this production,” exclaims Nicole Samsel, Flint Rep Interim Artistic Director and Managing Director. “Music is such an integral part of that atmosphere, so it was important to really embrace that element for our Streetcar. This is a play that should be on everyone’s bucket list, and we can’t wait to give our audience the chance to discover (or revisit) this American classic.”

    The 2025–26 Flint Repertory Theatre season will still deliver an exceptional line-up of productions, even as performances temporarily relocate to University of Michigan-Flint Theatre during the renovation of FIM Bower Theatre.

    The cast features Sarab Kamoo as Blanche DuBois, Kevin O’Callaghan as Stanley Kowalski, June Schreiner as Stella, and Mike Labbadia as Mitch, and includes Nate Becker, Emir Garcia, Leslie Hull, Ash Moran, Bello Paolo Pizzimenti, Madelyn Porter, Toni Rae Salmi and Matthew Van Gessell.

    A Streetcar Named Desire is directed by Joshua Morgan with scenic and lighting design by Mike Billings, costume design by Matt Snellgrove, sound design and original music by Katie Hopgood. It is stage-managed by Melissa A. Nathan.

    Sarab Kamoo (Blanche Dubois) is excited to be back at Flint Rep, having last been seen there in Death of a Salesman. She also recently performed in the solo show, Baba, at Williamston Theater and English at Tipping Point Theater. Kamoo is a resident artist at The Purple Rose Theatre and was last seen there in What Springs Forth as well as playing Irene Adler in three original Sherlock Holmes plays. Other recent credits include Be Here Now and Heather Raffo’s one-woman show, 9 Parts of Desire. Kamoo also directed Arabic to English at Theater Nova. Select film credits: “Stone,” “Happiest Season,” “Rose for her Grave,” “Conviction” and TV episodes of “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD.” Kamoo is also a school social worker in the Rochester School District.

    Kevin O’Callaghan (Stanley Kowalski) is an award-winning theatre maker. Flint Rep: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (Nick), Death of a Salesman (Happy) and the world premiere play ‘Rain on Fire (Chuck). O’Callaghan was also featured in three of Flint Rep’s New Works Festivals and is a champion of new plays. Regional: Rubin in The Dark at the Top of the Stairs (40th William Inge Theatre Festival, Kansas); Bernard in Boeing Boeing (Hope Rep); Mister/Ossifer in Passover (Theatre NOVA, Wilde Award); George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life (Tipping Point). NYC: Mad Dog Theatre Company (2012 NY Innovative Theatre Award), Tectonic Theatre Project, The Attic Theatre and Theatre East. O’Callaghan trained at Western Michigan University (BA) and Florida State University/Asolo Conservatory (MFA). He teaches acting and theatre appreciation at Mott Community College in Flint. Proudly union.

    Joshua Morgan (Director) is an actor and director based in New York City. Before moving to NY, he founded and ran the first dual-city theater company that was based out of Washington DC and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which won the Helen Hayes for “outstanding emerging theater company” in its first year. Before that, he directed the first-ever children’s web series that was incorporated into student curriculum throughout the southeast. Some personal favorite projects he has helmed include the regional premieres of Andrew Hinderaker’s Suicide, Incorporated, Madhuri Shekar’s In Love and Warcraft (Helen Hayes Nomination for outstanding direction) and Toni Press-Coffman’s Touch. Proud UNCSA alum.

    A Streetcar Named Desire will be performed at University of Michigan-Flint Theatre. Tickets are available at www.tickets.thefim.org, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.

    Run time is 2 hours 40 minutes with a 10-minute intermission.

    Production dates:
    Fri, Sept 19 at 7:30pm (Opening Night)
    Sat, Sept 20 at 7:30pm
    Sun, Sept 21 at 2pm
    Thurs, Sept 25 at 10am
    Fri, Sept 26 at 7:30pm (College Night)
    Sat, Sept 27 at 7:30pm
    Sun, Sept 28 at 2pm (ASL Interpreted Performance)
    Thurs, Oct 2 at 10am
    Fri, Oct 3 at 7:30pm
    Sat, Oct 4 at 7:30pm
    Sun, Oct 5 at 2pm
  • 18th Annual Firewalk
    Face and Overcome Fear at the 18th Annual Gregg Gilder Memorial Firewalk!

    Unleash your own personal power by understanding what role fear plays in your life and how you can overcome it.

    Firewalking is an ancient practice used by various cultures around the world, demonstrating strength, courage, and faith. Working through the fears of life’s challenges is a metaphor to firewalking, which symbolizes all that is possible as you take steps to a freer, more fulfilling future. It’s a wonderful example of the mind-body connection.

    Certified Firewalk Instructor Dave Tuscany, and Director of Adult Programs for Common Ground Harry Pepper, Ph. D, co-facilitate this unique four-hour event.

    More than just a workshop, the Firewalk at Common Ground is an experience like no other!

    Tickets are $69 per person. Everyone in attendance must have a ticket.

    Minimum participant age of 14 years old (Ages 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult)

    This event takes place in our outdoor gazebo and will happen rain or shine.

    Drinking water is provided.

    No food sales

    The Gregg Gilder Memorial Firewalk

    Gregg Gilder worked alongside and with Common Ground for many years. He helped to expand youth programming to kids and especially at-risk youth. He was instrumental in the very first Firewalk held at Common Ground. His love for Common Ground and the community it serves left a legacy we seek to honor every year with the Gregg Gilder Memorial Firewalk.
  • Issues & Ale: NCAA's New World Order
    College sports are undergoing seismic changes – whether it’s the landmark House legal settlement, the introduction of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) money for athletes, or the use of the transfer portal. Join Morning Edition host Doug Tribou as he moderates a panel of sports experts, including bestselling author and sports commentator John U. Bacon, in a discussion about the collegiate sports environment. The panel will look at the immediate effects of the House settlement, explain what fans can expect in the coming years, and take questions from the audience. This event is part of the popular series, Issues & Ale, from Michigan Public, the state’s largest public radio network.
  • Detroit Story Fest (Oct. 9, 2025)
    After a successful premiere last year, Detroit Story Fest returns to the Motor City for year two at the Detroit Opera House. Join us on October 9th for a night of art, entertainment, and laughter.

    Story Fest brings the best of the region’s storytellers to one stage. The event will host journalists from many newsrooms in the area to share their stories and provide a behind-the-scenes look at local journalism. A group of Michigan journalists will give attendees a peek into a world they’ve only observed from the outside.

    Mark your calendars and join us for an evening of curiosity and intrigue at the Detroit Opera House on October 9th at 8:00 pm.