Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Sept. 19-21)
Are you looking for ways to soak up the last bits of summer weather this weekend? Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Frankenmuth Oktoberfest
9/18-9/21 | All Day
601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI'
Free
Michigan Apple Fest
9/19-9/20 | 5 p.m.
194 E Division Street, Sparta, MI
Free
Festival of Forks
9/19-9/20 | All Day
403 S. Superior Street, Albion, MI
Free
101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest
9/20 | 3 p.m.
33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI
Prices Vary
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Matt Kearney
9/19 | 8 p.m.
603 E. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Oktoberfest
9/19-9/20 | All Day
109 W. Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI
Free
Boho Fest
9/20-9/21 | 12 p.m.
984 E. Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI
$5
Michigan Folk School Folk Fest
9/20 | 10 a.m.
7734 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Eastern Market After Dark
9/18 | 6 p.m.
2934 Russell Street, Detroit, MI
Free
Motor City Comedy Festival
9/17-9/21 | All Day
2301 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Romulus Pumpkin Festival
9/19-9/21 | All Day
11147 Hunt Street, Romulus MI
Free
Brazilian Day Street Festival
9/20 | 12 p.m.
4444 Vernor Highway, Detroit, MIFree
Grand Rapids
ArtPrize opening weekend
9/18-9/21 | All Day
Downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Michigan Street Poutine Week
9/18-10/4 | All Day
740 Michigan Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Grand Rapids Film Festival
9/19-9/21 | All Day
740 Michigan Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI
$40
Retriever Fever
9/20 | 10 a.m.
2001 Monroe Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
National Street Rods
9/19-9/20 | All Day
240 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$20
Canadiana Fest
9/20 | 4 p.m.
240 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
All-Star Stunt Dog Show
9/19-9/21 | 4 p.m.
8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI
$19.99
Writing in the Wild
9/20 | 10 a.m.
7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$125/members, $145/non-members
Lansing
BluesFest Michigan
9/17-9/20 | All Day
Turner Street, Lansing, MI
$11.37/day, $16.55/weekend
Hispanic Heritage Festival
9/18-9/21 | All Day
100 And 200 Block Sreet, Washington Square, Lansing, MI
Free
The Cracked Pot Studio Tour
9/20-9/21 | All Day
Greater Lansing Area
Free
Michigan Heritage Rodeo
9/20 | 7 p.m.
4301 Farm Lane, Lansing, MI
$30