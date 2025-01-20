Where do Trump's cabinet picks stand? A look at past and upcoming hearings
Many of Trump's Cabinet picks began the confirmation process in the days ahead of his inauguration, meeting with lawmakers and taking questions in front of Senate committees.
Click on the links to catch up on their bios and hearings:
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, nominated for secretary of Homeland Security
- Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, nominated for secretary of State
- Pete Hegseth, nominated for secretary of Defense
- Pam Bondi, nominated for attorney general
- Lee Zeldin, nominated for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
- Scott Bessent, nominated for Treasury secretary
- Scott Turner, nominated for secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Doug Burgum, nominated for secretary of the Interior
The Senate is expected to continue working through the confirmation process on Inauguration Day. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to convene at 3:15 p.m. EST to consider Marco Rubio's nomination as secretary of state.
More hearings are scheduled for this week, including for Doug Collins, who is nominated to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Brooke Rollins for the Agriculture Department and Elise Stefanik for U.N. Ambassador.
Plenty of other nominees are still awaiting hearing dates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Health and Human Services), Tulsi Gabbard (Office of the Director of National Intelligence), Elise Stefanik (U.N. ambassador) and Kash Patel (FBI Director). Learn more about them here.
