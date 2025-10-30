Correction: Line 5 tunnel proposal still pending with Army Corps
Michigan Public published a story from the Associated Press on Wednesday, October 29, that said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had approved a proposal by the company Enbridge to move a section of its petroleum pipeline on the floor of the Straits of Mackinac to a tunnel under the Straits.
That story was wrong. The proposal is still pending before federal regulators.
Editor's note: Enbridge is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.