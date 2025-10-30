© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Correction: Line 5 tunnel proposal still pending with Army Corps

Michigan Public
Published October 30, 2025 at 6:26 PM EDT

Michigan Public published a story from the Associated Press on Wednesday, October 29, that said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had approved a proposal by the company Enbridge to move a section of its petroleum pipeline on the floor of the Straits of Mackinac to a tunnel under the Straits.

That story was wrong. The proposal is still pending before federal regulators.

Editor's note: Enbridge is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.