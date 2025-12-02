© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Year-end Thank You gifts

Michigan Public
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:00 AM EST
A graphic show a gray shirt that reads "I support the first amendment" next to text that says "protect the first amendment in style" for $15/month or $180/year
Show your support for free speech in comfort and style. This soft, heather grey tee features the bold statement “I Support the First Amendment” and is printed on the premium Bella+Canvas Unisex Jersey — known for its lightweight feel, flattering fit, and lasting quality. Perfect for everyday wear, rallies, or simply making a statement without saying a word.
Donate Today!
Graphic with text that says "your next emotional support water bottle" for $20/month or $240/year. A black water bottle with the text "i support the first amendment" in white.
This reusable h2go® bottle is made from double-walled stainless steel and designed for increased temperature retention. Bottle: Double-walled stainless steel; Insulation: Vacuum insulated copper plated; Lid: Plastic with integrated carrying loop Closure: Screw-on with flip-top lid and drink-through spout; Finish: Bottle has a powder-coated finish; Capacity: 20 oz
Donate Today!
A hand holds a phone that has the New York Times app open. Text reads "Make time for joy. Support for Michigan Public." for $25/month or $300/year
Have fun playing New York Times Games - and test yourself! One year subscription to NYT Games - Crosswords, Wordle, Connections and more!
Donate Today!
a graphic that reads "support michigan public from your head to your toes" with an image of a beanie and a pair of socks
Support the mission of Michigan Public "Head to Toe" with a Carhartt Beanie Watch Cap, embroidered with the Michigan Public logo and "I Support the First Amendment" and pair your new beanie with a pair of Michigan Public socks, scattered with colorful Michigan outlines and "I Support the First Amendment" on the sole of both socks.
Donate Today!