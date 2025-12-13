© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The wintry weather is impacting our towers and therefore our signals. Port Huron listeners: WRSX is currently down. Flint listeners: Our transmitter at WFUM will be at low power on Thursday for tower maintenance. You may experience issues with our signal. We thank your for your patience. For more ways to listen, click here.

King Charles III says early diagnosis allows his cancer treatment to be reduced

By The Associated Press
Published December 13, 2025 at 8:22 AM EST
Britain's King Charles III attends an Advent Service at Westminster Abbey, in London, on Wednesday. On Friday, the monarch said early diagnosis and treatment will allow doctors to reduce his cancer treatment in the new year.
Chris Jackson
/
Pool Photo via AP
Britain's King Charles III attends an Advent Service at Westminster Abbey, in London, on Wednesday. On Friday, the monarch said early diagnosis and treatment will allow doctors to reduce his cancer treatment in the new year.

LONDON — King Charles III said Friday that early diagnosis and treatment will allow doctors to reduce his cancer treatment in the new year as he encouraged others to take advantage of screening programs that can detect the disease early when it is easiest to treat.

Charles, 77, revealed the positive outlook in a recorded message broadcast on British television as part of a campaign to promote such screening, which increases the likelihood of successful treatment.

"Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives," the king said.

"I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life even while undergoing treatment," he added.

Buckingham Palace said his treatment is moving to a "precautionary phase" and his condition will be monitored to ensure his continued recovery.

Friday's message is the latest example of how Charles has used his own story to promote cancer awareness and treatment since he announced his diagnosis in February 2024. That seems to have paid off, with British cancer charities saying the number of people seeking information about cancer jumped after the king revealed he was undergoing treatment.

But the king has never revealed what type of cancer he has or the kind of treatment he is receiving. The palace said this was an intentional decision designed to ensure his message reaches the widest possible audience.

"The advice from cancer experts is that, in his determination to support the whole cancer community, it is preferable that His Majesty does not address his own specific condition but rather speaks to those affected by all forms of the disease," the palace said in a statement.

The king's cancer was discovered after treatment for an enlarged prostate. While doctors ruled out prostate cancer, tests revealed "a separate issue of concern," palace officials said last year.

Charles suspended his public appearances for about two months after his diagnosis so he could focus on his treatment and recovery. But he continued with state business and retained his constitutional role as head of state.

The king returned to the public eye in April of last year with a visit to a cancer-treatment center at University College Hospital in central London, where he met with staff and shared stories with fellow cancer patients.

"It's always a bit of a shock, isn't it, when they tell you," he said, sympathizing with one patient as chemotherapy drugs dripped into her arm.

Charles' decision to disclose his diagnosis was a departure for Britain's royals, who have traditionally considered their health to be a personal matter and shared few details with the public.

"As I have observed before, the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion,'' he said. "But compassion must be paired with action. This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early.

"Your life — or the life of someone you love — may depend upon it," he said.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press