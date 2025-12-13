© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The wintry weather is impacting our towers and therefore our signals. Port Huron listeners: WRSX is currently down. Flint listeners: Our transmitter at WFUM will be at low power on Thursday for tower maintenance. You may experience issues with our signal. We thank your for your patience. For more ways to listen, click here.

United Airlines flight returns to Dulles airport after engine loses power during takeoff

By Lydia Calitri
Published December 13, 2025 at 5:16 PM EST
United Airlines jetliner is seen at Denver International Airport Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
United Airlines jetliner is seen at Denver International Airport Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Denver.

A United Airlines flight returned safely to Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Saturday after the plane experienced an engine failure during its departure, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The flight was bound for Tokyo, Japan, when the engine on the Boeing 777-200ER failed shortly after takeoff, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X. A piece of the engine cover separated and caught fire, sparking a brushfire on the ground, he said.

The flight was carrying 275 passengers and 15 crew members. No injuries have been reported, according to Duffy.

The FAA said they will investigate the incident.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Lydia Calitri