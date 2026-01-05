Study: Automated vehicles could prevent hundreds of thousands of injuries over the next decade

A new study of potential injuries stemming from the use of automated vehicles might be of interest to Michigan’s auto industry.

Road traffic injuries (RTIs) represent a leading cause of preventable death globally — and traffic crashes kill around 40,000 people a year in the U.S.

The study estimates as many as one million injuries in the U.S. over the next decade might be avoided by switching to self-driving cars.

Dr. Armaan Malhotra is a neurosurgery resident at the University of Toronto. He said automated vehicle developers need to share their data to make sure that the public’s interest and safety is front and center.

“It’s important that as we move forward there’s sort of a partnership with policy makers and regulators who continue to encourage private companies that are putting these vehicles on the road to report this data transparently,” said Malhotra.

The study appears in the journal JAMA Surgery.