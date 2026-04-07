Michigan Public Wins Multiple MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards

Michigan Public has been recognized with multiple Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB). These awards were announced Thursday, April 2, 2026 during the MAB’s Broadcast Excellence Awards announcement show. During the show, it was announced that the station won seven “Best in Category” awards and five “Merit” awards.The station is also a finalist in one award category with the winner yet to be announced.

Michigan Public received MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards in the following categories:

Best in Category

Merit Awards

In addition to these awards announced today, Michigan Public is also a finalist for the award in this category:

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Michigan Hunger Challenge (Michigan Public)

The winners of the final awards including Station of the Year will be announced at the MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala on Saturday, May 16th in Detroit. The other award recipients will also be recognized at that event.

The Broadcast Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding achievement in broadcasting by commercial and public television and radio stations in Michigan. All 2025 entries aired between January 1 and December 31, 2025.Michigan Public competes in Group 2 of the Public Radio Station divisions, which is for stations with more than a $2 million budget.

