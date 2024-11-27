You drank too much at the Thanksgiving meal. Now what?

Sometimes you eat too much at a Thanksgiving meal and then sometimes you find you drank too much. You were having a nice time and your generous aunt kept filling your glass. Then you realize, "Oh wow. I should not drive."

“We ask drivers, if you do plan to consume alcohol or other impairing substances this holiday, that you make plans ahead of time for a safe ride home. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe location,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The “Tow-to-Go" service has been an annual free service in Michigan since 2017. Here's how that works.

“We'll dispatch a tow truck that will safely transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius,” Woodland explained.

If that does not get you all the way home, the tow truck driver is to take you to a safe place. Woodland said the service is free, whether you’re a member of AAA or not.

“And so, this is AAA's effort to help make roadways safer this Thanksgiving.”

The ride is limited to one person and one vehicle. You cannot schedule a ride ahead of time. The service might not be available in some rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

If you need the Tow to Go service, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO. It's confidential.

AAA asks you to use it as a "last resort" option.

