New year, new habits: Fixing time management mistakes in 2025

A new year is a fresh opportunity to take control of our time, but a lot of hacks don't actually help us prioritize and focus. In this special bonus episode, time management expert Laura Vanderkam shares her best strategies for making decisions with more intention—so you have time for the things that truly matter. Laura Vanderkam was featured in the episode "Flip the Script."

This episode of TED Radio Hour Plus was produced by Harsha Nahata and Matthew Cloutier. It was edited by James Delahoussaye. Our partner at NPR Plus is Chau Tu.

Copyright 2024 NPR