2024 Year in Review: Our favorite feel good stories

I’m sure we’ve all faced our share of challenges this year. But plenty of good things did happen. Here are some of our favorite feel-good stories we brought you in 2024.

Mornings in Michigan: Breakfast at the Howell Nature Center

When Michiganders find injured animals, many of them bring them to Howell Nature Center — a wildlife rehabilitation clinic and educational park in Livingston County. The center sees about 4,000 injured and orphaned animals every year.

The park sits on 230 acres of woods and wetlands. Michigan Public's Beth Weiler and I visited on a recent summer morning. We shadowed Jen Ewing, the center’s curator of wildlife and education.

Bonus Content: Check out this TikTok video about the Howell Nature Center

Arrival of DTW Destination Pass kiosks reduces turbulence for non-flying visitors

Ever since 9/11, taking someone to the airport meant driving up and dropping them off with a curb-side hug goodbye. Some miss the days of walking back to the terminal with a loved one and hanging out until boarding. But it is possible again.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport is one of seven major airports in the U.S. that has a Destination Pass program, which allows visitors to go past security without a plane ticket.

Michigan Public's Katheryne Friske went to Detroit Metro to find out more on a day when her husband was flying in. She joined up with Matt Morawski, director of communications and external affairs at the airport

Bonus Content: Check out this TikTok video about the DTW Destination Pass program

In "St. Joughnuts," dockside doughnut deliveries welcome freighters.

Another Great Lakes shipping season comes to an end on Monday when the Soo Locks close for annual maintenance. Massive freight ships are icons of the Great Lakes and they're woven into the identities of Great Lakes port towns.

In one town on Lake Michigan, folks show their appreciation by greeting almost every big ship and crew that comes to harbor with a sweet treat, free of charge.

That's how St. Joseph, Michigan has earned the nickname St. Joughnuts by sailors in the know.

Bonus Content: Check out this TikTok video about St. Joughnuts

Mornings in Michigan: What happens to your recycling?

For most people, the morning moment we’re talking about starts the night before when they put their recycling bins out on the street. But the big moment is when the recycling truck arrives the next day.

The two-year-old son of Morning Edition host Doug Tribou is always hustling to a window or door whenever he hears one going by.

Recycle Ann Arbor driver Rodney Williams said he’s not alone. We caught up with him in June while he was on his route on Ann Arbor's north side

"Every day. Every day when I'm lifting the truck, or lifting the arm up, the kids are waving. They're screaming. They want me to pull the horn. I pull the horn for them. You know, I wave to all the kids that I see. They put a smile on my face because I’ve got young kids, so I just want to make them happy," Williams said.

Bonus Content: Check out this TikTok video about Recycle Ann Arbor

Climbing high to preserve MI Capitol rotunda's beauty

Whenever the Michigan Capitol in Lansing is open for business, it’s open to the public.

During the school year, busloads of students pour in each morning to tour the building and learn about state government. But many Michigan residents have never been inside.

State Capitol Assistant Director Barb Thumudo hopes a major restoration project in the most photographed space in the building will help change that.

"It's so common to hear people say, 'Oh, I've lived in Lansing my whole life. I've never even come into the Capitol.' There's something that presents the idea that there's a barrier," Thumudo said. "We're trying to reverse that idea. It is a living museum. We are full of art, and we want people to come here and be proud of what we have for our state capitol."

Bonus Content: Check out this TikTok video about the Capitol rotunda renovations

Come for the food, stay for the karaoke at Adobo Boy

There’s a family in West Michigan bringing all the flavors and fun of a Filipino house party to the Grand Rapids area. In the corner of their restaurant, Adobo Boy, you’ll find an essential part of nearly every Filipino living room: a karaoke machine.

“It's more fun at Adobo Boy, because when you come here, you have to sing or dance while waiting for your orders,” Jackie Marasigan, owner of the restaurant, said. Her quip is a parody of an old tourism marketing campaign slogan for the Philippines: “It’s more fun in the Philippines!”

While more Filipino eateries have popped up in recent years, especially in the southeast corner of Michigan, that’s been less true of the state’s west side.

That’s where Jackie and her family come in.

Bonus Content: Check out this TikTok video about Adobo Boy

A reporter's journey into what makes the "Motown sound" special -- and enduringly relevant

This year marks the 65th anniversary of an ambitious young Detroit songwriter borrowing $800 from his family and launching what would go on to become one of the biggest powerhouses pop music has ever known.

That man was Berry Gordy, and his company, of course, was Motown Records. Michigan Public reporter Sarah Cwiek is a lifelong Motown superfan. But until recently, she’d never been to the most hallowed ground for any fan: the Motown Museum.

Here, Sarah takes us on a journey into what makes Motown so special to so many.

Bonus Content: Check out this TikTok video about the Motown Museum

Detroit Youth Choir's talent and determination shine in new Disney+ documentary

The Detroit Youth Choir is back in the spotlight in a new documentary series streaming on Disney+.

The group trains singers from the ages of 8 to 18. They first gained national attention on the TV show America’s Got Talent.

The six-part documentary is called "Choir." DYC artistic director Anthony White joined Michigan Public Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to talk about the series.

Bonus Content: Check out this TikTok video about the Detroit Youth Choir

Blue Lake campers take up the mic, get an ear for radio broadcasting

Broadcast radio really took off after the sinking of the Titanic. It’s been around ever since, even as technology has taken leaps and bounds.

For radio to keep going, a new generation of broadcasters will have to take up the mic. Kids at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp get to do just that.

Lazaro Vega is the jazz director at Blue Lake Public Radio. He said it started in 1983, and for the last decade has been teaching the radio elective minor to the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp. Vega said the class is meant to give campers an introductory experience of broadcasting.

Michigan Public’s Katheryne Friske went to the camp to find out more.