John Ball Zoo announces birth of their first pygmy hippo calf
John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids announced the birth of their pygmy hippo calf. First-time parents Penelope and Jahari welcomed their 11-pound little one September 3, marking a historic moment as this is the first pygmy hippo calf born at the Zoo.
Pygmy hippos are an endangered species with fewer than 2,500 estimated in the wild, so each birth is a vital step for conservation, according to the Zoo's post on Instagram.
The Zoo's animal care team is keeping a close eye on mom and baby as they bond behind the scenes, and they say both are doing well.