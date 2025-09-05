John Ball Zoo announces birth of their first pygmy hippo calf

John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids announced the birth of their pygmy hippo calf. First-time parents Penelope and Jahari welcomed their 11-pound little one September 3, marking a historic moment as this is the first pygmy hippo calf born at the Zoo.

Pygmy hippos are an endangered species with fewer than 2,500 estimated in the wild, so each birth is a vital step for conservation, according to the Zoo's post on Instagram.

John Ball Zoo Screenshot from video post to John Ball Zoo's Instagram account.

The Zoo's animal care team is keeping a close eye on mom and baby as they bond behind the scenes, and they say both are doing well.