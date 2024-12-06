© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: We're all Michiganders

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published December 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
John Auchter for Michigan Public

I was part of an interview this week with friend and fellow editorial cartoonist Angelo Lopez. He lives in the Bay Area in California, and he was curious about the post-election vibe in the Midwest.

Angelo was particularly interested in the apparent trend of the working-class voters shifting from the Democrat to Republican parties. I grew up in Flint, so I know well that back in the day most people, but especially blue collar folks, voted Democrat. Lots and lots of reasons why that was so and lots and lots of reasons why it isn't so much anymore.

But the best explanation I can think of for shifting voter patterns is that it's a very different world today and political parties evolve. Back when I was born, if you were a white social conservative living in the South, you'd vote Democrat. And if you were a free-trade, no-tariff capitalist, you'd vote Republican. New opinions are constantly developing to meet a changing world and political parties evolve to meet them.

It made me a bit nostalgic, though. Remember the good ol' days when holiday dinners were ruined over labor vs. management fights instead of party politics?

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's ArtInstagram
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content