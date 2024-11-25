West Michigan farms team up to bring local ingredients to Thanksgiving tables

Two West Michigan farms are among those lending a hand to home cooks who want something local on the Thanksgiving table this year. They’re busy packing up Farmsgiving bundles, filled with fresh, locally-grown vegetables, that people will be able to purchase at Grand Rapids’ Fulton Street Market this week.

Stillwind Farm and Dreamgoats got together to organize other farmers to contribute to the Farmsgiving Bundles.

Mikayla Rowden is the founder of Stillwind Farm and part of the team that's making the Farmsgiving box project happen.

“One of the boxes is a three-sides box where people are getting ingredients for mashed potatoes, stuffing and a sweet potato apple bake. So included in those, you're getting like all sorts of vegetables,” Rowden said. “And we've partnered with a couple other farms to include some meat products and honey. We also have a five-sides option for people that are looking for additional sides or maybe making a bigger meal.”

Rowden says they originally thought of the idea for the boxes last year.

1 of 4 — stillwind5.png Courtesy of Stillwind Farm 2 of 4 — stillwind2.png Courtesy of Stillwind Farm 3 of 4 — stillwind4.png Courtesy of Stillwind Farm 4 of 4 — stillwind1.png Courtesy of Stillwind Farm

“It was like peak season. We were all exhausted trying to think of ways that we could work together and collaborate and organize something that's fun for all of us,” Rowden said. “And the Farmsgiving idea was kind of what came out of it. And it's been really fun. A super cool way to organize with other farms, connect with other farmers in a way that we're maybe not able to throughout the summer season when we're just so busy in the field.”

The other farms that contributed to the Farmsgiving bundles include Greenwagon Farm, Blandford Farm, Third Leaf Farm, Crane Dance Farm, Verdant Hollow Farm, Golden Hour Farm, Clear Bottom Lake Farm, and Idlewild Farm.

The Farmsgiving bundles are not just full of things that people can cook with and have the benefit of supporting local farms, but are also something that can be paid for with EBT benefit cards.

“We're so excited about that. Last year we were not able to take EBT payments, but this year, something that Stillwind has specifically focused on this year is expanding our ability to take EBT on the farm for like six days,” Rowden said. “And it's something that we've always done at market, but just trying to expand accessibility to local naturally grown produce is something that is really important to us and to a lot of the local farms around here.”

Can’t make it to the Fulton Street Market? Here are some other Michigan farmer’s markets where you can pick up last minute items for your holiday table:



Detroit : Eastern Market 2934 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207 Tuesday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

: Eastern Market 2934 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207 Tuesday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Lansing : Allen Street Farmer's Market 1629 Kalamazoo St., Wednesdays from 3:00 pm. - 6:30 p.m.

: Allen Street Farmer's Market 1629 Kalamazoo St., Wednesdays from 3:00 pm. - 6:30 p.m. Holland : W 8th St Wednesday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

: W 8th St Wednesday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Waterford Township: Oakland County Farmers Market 2350 Pontiac Lake Road Tuesday 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.