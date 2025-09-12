Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Sept. 12-14)
Looking for some fun things happening near you? Trying to make weekend plans and need some ideas? Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Lake Superior Shore Run
9/12-9/13 | All Day
County Road 550, Marquette, MI
$35-$67
South Haven Jazz Festival
9/12-9/13 | All Day
536 Phoenix Street South Haven, MI
Free
Michigan Irish Music Festival
9/11-9/14 | All Day
1051 7th Street, Muskegon, MI
$60/weekend, Day pass prices vary
Rocktoberfest
9/13 | 5 p.m.
124 N State Street, Howell, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Laser Queen
9/12-9/13 | 6 p.m.
1105 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$10
Michigan Playwrights Festival
9/11-9/14 | All Day
410 W Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$10-$30
Michigan Wolverines vs Central Michigan Chippewas
9/13 | 12 p.m.
1201 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Various Pricing
Dancing with the Stars with Billy Mack & the Juke Joint Johnnies
9/12 | 6 p.m.
8311 Island Lake Road, Dexter, MI
$75
Metro Detroit
Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears
9/14 |1 pm
2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI
Various Pricing
FrankenFest Detroit
9/13 | 11 a.m.
6325 W Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI
Free
MotorCity Cage Night XXII - Live MMA
9/13 | 6:30 p.m.
2901 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI
Various Pricing
Spicer Orchards Wine & Harvest Festival
9/13-9/14 | 11 a.m.
10411 Clyde Road, Fenton, MI
Free
Grand Rapids
Fiesta Mexicana 2025
9/12-9/14 | All Day
300 Monroe Aveenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
15 Year Community Jamboree
9/13 | 1 p.m.
925 Cherry Sreet SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Howard City’s Harvest Festival
9/13 | All Day
518 E. Shaw Street, Howard City, MI
Free
The Abstract Art of Tedd Smith
9/11-9/14 | 12 p.m.
327 Division Avenue S, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
Guided Butterfly Walk
9/13 | 1 p.m.
7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$7/member, $10/non-member
Vintage in the Zoo
9/14 | 10 a.m.
1204 Bank Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Portage Oktoberfest
9/13 | 2 p.m.
320 Library Lane Portage, MI
Free
Vintage Motorcycle Weekend
9/13-9/14 | All Day
6865 W. Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, MI
$25
Lansing
“Soul of a Songwriter” Writers Round
9/13 | 8:30 p.m.
1213 Turner Street, Lansing, MI
$15 advance, $20 door
Fowlerville Fall Fest
9/13 | 10 a.m.
8800 W. Grand River Avenue, Fowlerville, MI
$7 adult, $5 child
Michigan State Spartans vs Youngstown State Penguins
9/13 | 3:30 p.m.
325 W Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Various Pricing
Fall Family Film Fest
9/12-9/14 | 10:30 a.m.
2500 Showtime Drive, Eastwood Towne Center Lansing, MI
$2/ticket, $5 kids combo