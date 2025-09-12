© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Sept. 12-14)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published September 12, 2025 at 1:08 PM EDT

Looking for some fun things happening near you? Trying to make weekend plans and need some ideas? Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Lake Superior Shore Run
9/12-9/13 | All Day
County Road 550, Marquette, MI
$35-$67

South Haven Jazz Festival
9/12-9/13 | All Day
536 Phoenix Street South Haven, MI
Free

Michigan Irish Music Festival
9/11-9/14 | All Day
1051 7th Street, Muskegon, MI
$60/weekend, Day pass prices vary

Rocktoberfest
9/13 | 5 p.m.
124 N State Street, Howell, MI
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Laser Queen
9/12-9/13 | 6 p.m.
1105 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$10

Michigan Playwrights Festival
9/11-9/14 | All Day
410 W Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$10-$30

Michigan Wolverines vs Central Michigan Chippewas
9/13 | 12 p.m.
1201 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Various Pricing

Dancing with the Stars with Billy Mack & the Juke Joint Johnnies
9/12 | 6 p.m.
8311 Island Lake Road, Dexter, MI
$75

Metro Detroit

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears
9/14 |1 pm
2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI
Various Pricing

FrankenFest Detroit
9/13 | 11 a.m.
6325 W Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI
Free

MotorCity Cage Night XXII - Live MMA
9/13 | 6:30 p.m.
2901 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI
Various Pricing

Spicer Orchards Wine & Harvest Festival
9/13-9/14 | 11 a.m.
10411 Clyde Road, Fenton, MI
Free

Grand Rapids

Fiesta Mexicana 2025
9/12-9/14 | All Day
300 Monroe Aveenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

15 Year Community Jamboree
9/13 | 1 p.m.
925 Cherry Sreet SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Howard City’s Harvest Festival
9/13 | All Day
518 E. Shaw Street, Howard City, MI
Free

The Abstract Art of Tedd Smith
9/11-9/14 | 12 p.m.
327 Division Avenue S, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Kalamazoo

Guided Butterfly Walk
9/13 | 1 p.m.
7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$7/member, $10/non-member

Vintage in the Zoo
9/14 | 10 a.m.
1204 Bank Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Portage Oktoberfest
9/13 | 2 p.m.
320 Library Lane Portage, MI
Free

Vintage Motorcycle Weekend
9/13-9/14 | All Day
6865 W. Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, MI
$25

Lansing

“Soul of a Songwriter” Writers Round
9/13 | 8:30 p.m.
1213 Turner Street, Lansing, MI
$15 advance, $20 door

Fowlerville Fall Fest
9/13 | 10 a.m.
8800 W. Grand River Avenue, Fowlerville, MI
$7 adult, $5 child

Michigan State Spartans vs Youngstown State Penguins
9/13 | 3:30 p.m.
325 W Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Various Pricing

Fall Family Film Fest
9/12-9/14 | 10:30 a.m.
2500 Showtime Drive, Eastwood Towne Center Lansing, MI
$2/ticket, $5 kids combo
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitGrand RapidsKalamazooInstagramTikTok
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business. She also serves as the Co-President of MUSIC Matters, a non-profit music club on campus, and she has a love for music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
Related Content
  • Oakland/Macomb Out of the Darkness Walk
    The Community Walks, held in hundreds of cities across the country, are the core of the Out of the Darkness movement, which began in 2004. These events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that's smarter about mental health. Friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we've lost.
    Now, more than ever, it’s important to be there for one another and take steps to safeguard our mental health and prevent suicide.
    Join us at Stony Creek Metropark and register today to be part of the movement to walk #OutOfTheDarkness.
    Register for FREE at: https://www.afsp.org/rochestermi
  • Issues & Ale: NCAA's New World Order
    College sports are undergoing seismic changes – whether it’s the landmark House legal settlement, the introduction of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) money for athletes, or the use of the transfer portal. Join Morning Edition host Doug Tribou as he moderates a panel of sports experts, including bestselling author and sports commentator John U. Bacon, in a discussion about the collegiate sports environment. The panel will look at the immediate effects of the House settlement, explain what fans can expect in the coming years, and take questions from the audience. This event is part of the popular series, Issues & Ale, from Michigan Public, the state’s largest public radio network.
  • Detroit Story Fest (Oct. 9, 2025)
    After a successful premiere last year, Detroit Story Fest returns to the Motor City for year two at the Detroit Opera House. Join us on October 9th for a night of art, entertainment, and laughter.

    Story Fest brings the best of the region’s storytellers to one stage. The event will host journalists from many newsrooms in the area to share their stories and provide a behind-the-scenes look at local journalism. A group of Michigan journalists will give attendees a peek into a world they’ve only observed from the outside.

    Mark your calendars and join us for an evening of curiosity and intrigue at the Detroit Opera House on October 9th at 8:00 pm.